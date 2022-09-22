Cara Delevingne speaks for the first time after appearing disoriented

reproduction Dear Delevingne

Actress and model Cara Delevingne used her Twitter profile to thank fans for their support in the delicate moment in which she lives. “Thank you all for the effort and support,” she wrote along with a message from Molly Knight, author of “The Long Game,” which deals with mental health in baseball.

“I’d like to tell you about Cara Delevingne. When we at @HollywoodFoodCo were wondering how we would keep our doors open to feed hundreds of homeless community members every night at the height of the pandemic, Cara quietly wrote a large check. about your mental health struggles in the past. Man, I wish you all the best. Just stay with us. You are a light in this world. We love you,” Molly wrote.

Cara caught the attention of those passing through the Van Nuys airport in Los Angeles, California, on Monday, August 5th. With disheveled hair, jogger pants and a Britney Spears T-shirt, the young woman walked barefoot (wearing only a pair of colored socks) outside the venue, while exhibiting disturbed behavior.

According to the Daily Mail, the British would have delayed two hours for a flight on Jay-Z’s private plane and, 45 minutes after boarding, returned to the runway. Then Cara was caught smoking and talking nervously on the phone, which she dropped several times. Videos of the moment were posted on social media.

This is not the first time that the artist has shown to be experiencing health problems. Last week, she was seen smoking a pipe alone in her car. In 2015, she admitted to having used drugs at the beginning of her modeling career, but without going “in depth”, and revealed that her mother, Pandora, has suffered from heroin addiction.

