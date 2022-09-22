Cara Delevingne speaks out for the first time after appearing disoriented

Actress and model Cara Delevingne, 30, has spoken out for the first time after being seen disoriented and barefoot at an airport earlier this month.

“Thank you all for the effort and support,” she wrote, responding to writer Molly Knight on Twitter, who had sent Cara a message of support.

“I see that the tabloids are writing about her as friends are concerned about her mental health. She has been open about her mental health struggles in the past. Dear Delevingne, we love you. You are very much loved, valued and respected by people. you’ve never met,” Molly declared.

On September 5, according to the Daily Mail, Delevingne was seen with her dog, Alfie, and an assistant in Los Angeles, looking shaggy, barefoot and wearing a Britney Spears T-shirt.

The artist would be two hours late for a flight on Jay-Z’s private plane. She even got on the aircraft, but did not take off, which raised suspicions of friction with the rapper’s team.

Delevingne was also seen pacing visibly nervously — including dropping her cell phone on the floor several times.

According to The Sun, friends and family want to have her hospitalized because she is in a “worrying situation”.

Last week, actress Margot Robbie, 32, was photographed in a state of visible emotional distress after leaving Delevingne’s home in West Hollywood, California.

The images released by the Daily Mail newspaper show the protagonist of the live action “Barbie” as she prepared to travel to Los Angeles International Airport. She has a distressed, tearful expression and seems to be wiping tears from her face.

The speculation is that the condition Margot was in had to do with the visit hours earlier to her friend’s house.