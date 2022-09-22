Cara Delevingne speaks out for the first time after being seen allegedly disturbed – Entertainment

Cara Delevingne has spoken out for the first time since she was seen in a distraught state at the Los Angeles airport in the United States. On Wednesday afternoon (21), the model shared a tweet from writer Molly Knight, author of a book on mental health, and thanked her for her support.

“Thank you for all your work and support,” Cara said. Molly showed solidarity with the model and also told about a situation she lived with her. The writer said that, during the Covid-19 pandemic, the actress donated a “fat check” to an NGO that distributes food to people in vulnerable situations and helped the organization to continue working.

“I see her being written about in the tabloids as if her friends are constantly concerned about her mental health. She has opened up about her mental health issues in the past. Dear Delevingne, we love you. You are so loved, valued and respected.” by people you’ve never met. I wish you all the best. Stay with us, you are a light in this world. We love you”, added the writer.





According to the tabloids, Cara has left fans and family members worried about her mental health. At the beginning of the month, the model appeared with a disheveled look, wearing only socks, and with a behavior classified as “disturbed” in a Los Angeles airport. The suspicion is that she was drugged or drunk.

After that, the actress and model stopped attending professional engagements. The launch of her fashion collection in honor of the late designer Karl Lagerfeld took place on the 12th without her presence.

Cara Delevingne was also caught smoking a pipe in a car, which has strengthened suspicions that she may have a substance abuse problem. The model has already said that she used drugs when she started her career, but assured that she did not become addicted or enter into a worrying state.



See Cara Delevingne’s post in English below:



