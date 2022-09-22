Care for burn victims is the subject of a new course at UNA-SUS/UFMA – News

Enrollment is now open for the course Care for burn victims, offered by the Federal University of Maranhão, an institution that is part of the UNA-SUS Network (UNA-SUS/UFMA).

The educational offer is online, free, certified and aims to assist in assisting people who are victims of these diseases. Enrollments can be made until February 28, 2023, through the link. The course starts immediately.

The target audience is health professionals and managers who work in PHC, in addition to technicians, academics and others interested in the topics covered in the course.

Throughout Brazil, cases of burns constitute a serious public health problem. It is essential that professionals working in Primary Health Care (PHC) know the concepts, types and characteristics of these diseases, their most common causes and the monitoring of these people within the SUS.

The course enables the course participant to understand the management of burn victims, care protocols, criteria for referrals and rehabilitation processes of these patients, and helps the population on aspects related to the prevention of these occurrences.

With a workload of 30 hours, offered in the distance modality and without the mediation of tutors, the course addresses topics such as: epidemiology of burns, characterization and diagnosis of the extent of the injury, risk and vulnerability assessment, first aid and removal of victim patients. of burns, among other matters that are part of this context.

The educational opportunity is the result of a partnership between the Ministry of Health and the Federal University of Maranhão, through the Directorate of Technologies in Education (DTED/UFMA), Open University of SUS (UNA-SUS) and SAITE Group (CNPq/UFMA) .

To learn more about this and other UNA-SUS courses visit: www.unasus.gov.br/cursos.