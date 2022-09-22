Carol Castro exposes troubled separation with Bruno Cabrerizo

The actress Carol Castro38 years old, assumed the relationship with producer Marcos Rohrigin April, few months after breaking up with actor Bruno Cabrerizowhich lasted two years. The famous said that she faced a difficult separation with the heartthrob of Globo.

In an interview with journalist Naiara Andrade, from the newspaper Extra, she revealed how she met her current boyfriend, during the recording of a film in Colombia. “I met him in Colombia while filming ‘Férias Trocadas’ in March of this year. He [Marcos Rohrig] is a plateau producer, the first to arrive and the last to leave the set.”said.

Carol Castrothen, listed some difficulties experienced in his personal life, including the breakup with Bruno Cabrerizowhich for her, was troubled. “I was not looking for anything, on the contrary, I had gone through a difficult breakup. [do namoro com o ator]my father had just had an accident… It happened by the hands of the universe, and I was allowing myself”, explained.

In love once again, the actress spared no praise for Marcos Rohrig. “It’s someone who is doing me good, giving me support that maybe I never had. As I’ve been married twice and I’ve been much more romantic-dreamer, I’m taking it more and more calmly. Over the years and the damage, we mature”concluded Carol, who is Nina’s mother5 years old, the result of a relationship with musician Felipe Prazere.

