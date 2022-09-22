CBF changes Copa do Brasil decisions in 2023 to weekend

The CBF marked the decisive matches of the Copa dos Brasil 2023 on Sundays. It is a change from the history of the competition that always had decisions in the middle of the week. The novelty was presented in next year’s competition calendar, published this Wednesday (21) by the CBF. The entity preserved the FIFA dates without games, but there are Serie A matches on the date before the five periods of national team games.

The information about the transfer of the finals of the Copa do Brasil to the weekend was first published by columnist Lauro Jardim, from ‘O Globo’.

The CBF’s idea is to promote more the Copa do Brasil decision-making games on prime days. In the calendar, the final games are marked as a weekend base date. In practice, the matches will be on Sundays.

The calendar starts on January 15th with the State ones, which continue to have 16 dates. It starts at the weekend. The Brazilian starts on April 16.

There may still be changes to the calendar because FIFA has not yet set the dates for the Club World Cup. In the schedule, it is planned for the first half of February.

Pre-season: 12/14/2022 to 01/14/2023 (31 days)

– State Championships: 01/15 to 04/09 (16 dates)

Check the dates of the CBF national competitions in 2023:

– Brazil’s Cup: 02/22 to 09/23 (14 dates)

– Serie A: 04/16 to 12/03 (38 dates)

– Serie B: 04/15 to 11/25 (38 dates)

– C series: 23/04 to 12/11 (27 dates)

– D series: 04/30 to 10/29 (24 dates)

– Brazilian Super Cup: 01/28 (01 date)

South American competition dates:

– CONMEBOL Libertadores: 08/02 to 11/11 (19 dates)

– CONMEBOL Sudamericana: 03/08 to 10/28 (15 dates)

– CONMEBOL Recopa: 02/08 and 02/15 (02 dates)