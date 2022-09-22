CBF releases 2023 calendar, promises break in games during FIFA Date and puts Copa do Brasil finals to be held on Sundays

Brazilian football’s top entity released the calendar for 2023 this Wednesday (21)

This Wednesday (21st), the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) released its competition calendar for the season 2023 and with a major change.

Discussion agenda among many Brazilian football clubs, especially those that have a packed calendar throughout the season, games during FIFA dates – reserved for games involving national teams – should no longer be a problem. This is because the CBF promises that there will be no matches from their respective competitions during the period.

In 2023, there will be five FIFA Dates: March 20-28, June 12-20, September 4-12, October 9-17, and November 13-21.

Another change was also in relation to the finals of the Brazil’s Cup. Traditionally held on Wednesdays, as in recent seasons, matches will take place on two Sundays, on September 17th and 24th of 2023.

O Brazilianin turn, will start on the day April 15th and ends on the day December 3rd. already the Brazilian Super Cupin a single game, is scheduled for January 28.

Until the day october 17the highest body of Brazilian football will still disclose the dates and calendar of the Northeast Cup and Green Cup.

See below the schedule of each of the CBF competitions:

  • State: January 15th to April 9th

  • Brazil’s Cup: February 22nd to September 24th

  • Brazilian Super Cup: January 28

  • Serie A: April 15th to December 3rd

  • Serie B: April 15th to November 25th

  • C series: April 22 to November 12

  • Series D: April 30th to October 29th.

See below the schedule of South American competitions:

  • South American Cup: February 8th and 15th

  • Conmebol Libertadores: February 8th to November 11th

  • Copa Sudamericana: March 8th to October 28th.

