CBF releases Brazilian football calendar for 2023 | football

The CBF announced this Wednesday the competition calendar for 2023. The main change is in the finals of the Copa do Brasil, which will be on Sundays and no longer on Wednesdays. Games will be on the 17th and 24th of September.

The Campeonato Brasileiro starts on April 15th and ends on December 3rd, a Sunday. The CBF promises that there will be no games of club competitions on FIFA dates – periods when the teams meet and the release of players called up is mandatory.

State championships continue to have 16 dates, as in recent years. They start on January 15th and will be the first competitions of the 2023 season. The Supercopa do Brasil will be played in a single game on January 28th.

The specific schedule for the Copa do Nordeste and the Copa Verde will be released by the CBF until October 17th.

State Championships: January 15th to April 9th

Brazil Cup l: February 22nd to September 24th

Brazilian Super Cup: January 28

Brazilian Championship – Serie A : April 15th to December 3rd

Serie B: April 15th to November 25th

C series : April 22 to November 12

Series D: April 30th to October 29th

