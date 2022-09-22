CBF releases Brazilian football calendar for 2023

The Brazilian Football Confederation announced, tonight (21), the competition calendar for 2023. The big change is the Brasileirão break during FIFA dates — periods when teams play and the release of called-up players is mandatory.

The national football governing body also announced that teams that have players called up for the Brazilian national team will have a minimum break of 48 hours between the end of the period and their matches.

“This change was an old demand from clubs, which the CBF will finally meet. Brazilian football has to do what is best, both for its clubs and for the Brazilian team. We want to provide better conditions for everyone’s work, valuing our competitions and our football as a whole”, commented Ednaldo Rodrigues, president of CBF.

This is a constant request from players, coaches, club officials and even fans that has been made for years. That’s because the call-ups end up missing teams in important games.

In addition, another change proposed by the CBF was the dates of the finals of the Copa do Brasil, which will be played on two Sundays.

“Sunday afternoon is prime time for Brazilian football. With the final games held on Sunday, the Copa do Brasil becomes more attractive and interesting for everyone involved and affects the economy. schedule to travel and accompany the team, or even have your party at home. And it’s also better for commercial partners, who will be able to explore the finals as even bigger events throughout the weekend”, said Julio Avellar, director of competitions of the entity.

The state championships start on January 15th and have a total of 16 dates. The Supercopa do Brasil, which will put the champions of the Brasileirão and Copa do Brasil this year, will be held on the 28th of the same month.

The Brazilian Championship starts on April 16 and ends on December 3, a Sunday.

The specific schedule for the Copa do Nordeste and the Copa Verde will be released by the CBF until October 17th.

Check the dates:

Pre-Season: 12/14/2022 to 01/14/2023 (31 days)

State Championships: 01/15 to 04/09 (16 dates)

Copa do Brasil: 02/22 to 09/23 (14 dates)

Brasileirão Serie A: 04/16 to 12/03 (38 dates)

Series B: 04/15 to 11/25 (38 dates)

Series C: 04/23 to 11/12 (27 dates)

Series D: 04/30 to 10/29 (24 dates)

Brazilian Super Cup: 01/28 (one date)

International competitions: