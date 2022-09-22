Celebrate the 5th Anniversary of Fortnite Battle Royale with New Tasks and Forthography!

Happy 5th Anniversary Fortnite Battle Royale!

Starting at 10:00am PDT on September 23, 2022, we’ll be celebrating the 5th Anniversary of Fortnite Battle Royale with Special In-Game Assignments, a Birthday-themed Fortography contest, and Fortnite trivia on social media. See all the details below.

birthday tasks

During the celebration, the Battle Bus will fly with an anniversary livery. After thanking the driver for a ride to your favorite POI, look for an Island Birthday Gift to find plenty of quality loot and the delicious, restorative Birthday Cake. Let’s not forget about decorations: Balloons (also used as a levitation tool) are back!

Use these items taken from the vault to complete the Anniversary Tasks, which will be available throughout September from 10:00am PDT on the 23rd to 10:00am PDT on the 27th. Complete the Tasks (which will become available on the Tasks page) to unlock new items: the Confetti Festival Back Attachment, the Celebratory Slice Pickaxe, and the Ra-Tim-Bum Emoticon.

Birthday spelling

Fortografia returns to participate in the birthday celebrations! As usual, we want to see your best Fortnite screenshot within a given theme. The theme of this Fortography is… birthday celebration! It could be Fortnite’s birthday, another player’s birthday, or even a cherished memory from the last five years.

Are you out of ideas? You can take a picture of yourself, with friends, eating a Birthday Cake or opening Birthday Gifts. Another option is to look for that sentimental photo in your library. The creators of Fantastic Islands can share images of a Birthday-themed Island!

Share your Anniversary Fortography screenshots with us using the hashtag #FNBR5 on Twitter, Instagram and/or Facebook, or using the Fortography post flair on r/FortNiteBR. We’ll show you some of our favorite screenshots in a post at 11:00 am PDT on October 7th.

Fortnite trivia

Q&A time! Do you know everything about Fortnite? To close the celebration with a flourish, join us on @Brasil_Fortnite Twitter and Instagram and follow Fortnite-themed questions. We’ll be posting a variety of questions, from common to legendary, covering various Fortnite topics from the last few years. Don’t forget to check out the social media channels above to show off your Fortnite knowledge!

We thank everyone who has dived on the Island these past five years. Don’t forget to keep thanking the bus driver! 🚌