Central Bank interrupts Selic high cycle and maintains rate at 13.75%; decision was not unanimous

The Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank decided, this Wednesday (21), to maintain the Selic rate at 13.75%. With this, the authority interrupts a cycle of 12 consecutive hikes in the basic interest rate, which began in March last year.

The monetary authority’s decision was in line with the expectations of some analysts. The market was split between holding the rate at 13.75% and a residual rise of 25 basis points. It was not a unanimous decision: two committee members voted in favor of raising the rate to 14% a year.

Since the last meeting, in early August, the broad consumer price index (IPCA) has registered two consecutive months of deflation. The index retreated under the influence of tax cuts on energy, fuel and telecommunications services. Petrobras has been announcing successive reductions in gasoline and diesel prices.

However, the monetary authority said in a statement that “consumer inflation, despite the recent drop in more volatile items and the effects of tax measures, remains high”. Underlying inflation measures remain above the range compatible with meeting the inflation target.

“The Committee chose again to emphasize the horizon of six quarters ahead, which reflects the relevant horizon, softens the direct effects resulting from tax changes, but incorporates their secondary impacts”, said the Copom statement.

Among the upside risks for the inflationary scenario and inflation expectations, the Copom highlights a greater persistence of global inflationary pressures and uncertainty about the future of the country’s fiscal framework and additional fiscal stimuli.

In the text, the Copom does not indicate when it should start lowering interest rates. “The Committee will remain vigilant, assessing whether the strategy of maintaining the basic interest rate for a sufficiently long period will be able to ensure the convergence of inflation,” he said.

However, the BC emphasized that future monetary policy steps may be adjusted and that the Copom will not hesitate to resume the adjustment cycle if the disinflation process does not proceed as expected.

Read the Copom statement in full:

At its 249th meeting, the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) decided to maintain the Selic rate at 13.75% pa

The update of the Copom scenario can be described with the following observations:

The external environment remains adverse and volatile, with continuous negative revisions to the growth of the main economies, especially China. The inflationary environment remains under pressure, while the monetary policy normalization process in advanced countries continues towards restrictive rates;

In relation to Brazilian economic activity, the release of GDP indicated a growth rate above expectations in the second quarter, and the set of indicators released since the last Copom meeting continued to indicate growth;

Consumer inflation, despite the recent drop in more volatile items and the effects of tax measures, remains high;

The various measures of underlying inflation are above the range compatible with meeting the inflation target;

Inflation expectations for 2022, 2023 and 2024 determined by the Focus survey are around 6.0%, 5.0% and 3.5%, respectively; and

In the reference scenario, the trajectory for the interest rate is extracted from the Focus survey and the exchange rate starts at USD/BRL 5.20*, evolving according to the purchasing power parity (PPP). The price of oil roughly follows the futures curve for the next six months and starts to increase by 2% per year thereafter. In addition, the hypothesis of a “green” tariff flag in December 2022 and a “yellow” in December 2023 and 2024 is adopted. In this scenario, Copom’s inflation projections stand at 5.8% for 2022, 4.6% for 2023 and 2.8% for 2024. The projections for the inflation of administered prices are -4.0% for 2022, 9.3% for 2023 and 3.7% for 2024. The Committee opted again by emphasizing the horizon of six quarters ahead, which reflects the relevant horizon, it softens the direct effects resulting from tax changes, but incorporates their secondary impacts. In this horizon, referring to the first quarter of 2024, the projection for inflation accumulated in twelve months stands at 3.5%. The Committee believes that the uncertainty surrounding its assumptions and projections is currently greater than usual.

The Committee emphasizes that, in its scenarios for inflation, risk factors remain in both directions. Among the upside risks for the inflationary scenario and inflation expectations, the following stand out: (i) a greater persistence of global inflationary pressures; (ii) uncertainty about the future of the country’s fiscal framework and additional fiscal stimuli that imply sustaining aggregate demand, partially incorporated into inflation expectations and asset prices; and (iii) a narrower output gap than the one currently used by the Committee in its baseline scenario, particularly in the labor market. Among the downside risks, the following stand out: (i) an additional drop in international commodity prices in local currency; (ii) a more accentuated deceleration of global economic activity than projected; and (iii) the maintenance of the tax cuts projected to be reversed in 2023. The Committee believes that the situation, still particularly uncertain and volatile, requires serenity in the assessment of risks.

Considering the scenarios evaluated, the balance of risks and the wide set of information available, the Copom decided to maintain the basic interest rate at 13.75% pa The Committee understands that this decision reflects the uncertainty surrounding its scenarios and a balance of risks with even greater variance than usual for prospective inflation, and is compatible with the strategy of converging inflation to around the target over the relevant horizon, which includes the year 2023 and, to a lesser extent, 2024 Without prejudice to its fundamental objective of ensuring price stability, this decision also implies smoothing fluctuations in the level of economic activity and promoting full employment.

The Committee will remain vigilant, assessing whether the strategy of maintaining the basic interest rate for a sufficiently long period will be able to ensure the convergence of inflation. The Committee reinforces that it will persevere until not only the disinflation process is consolidated, but also the anchoring of expectations around its goals. The Committee emphasizes that future monetary policy steps may be adjusted and will not hesitate to resume the adjustment cycle if the disinflation process does not proceed as expected.

The following Committee members voted for this decision: Roberto de Oliveira Campos Neto (chair), Bruno Serra Fernandes, Carolina de Assis Barros, Diogo Abry Guillen, Maurício Costa de Moura, Otávio Ribeiro Damaso and Paulo Sérgio Neves de Souza. The following members voted for a residual lift of 0.25 percentage point: Fernanda Magalhães Rumenos Guardado and Renato Dias de Brito Gomes.

*Value obtained by the usual procedure of rounding the average quotation of the USD/BRL exchange rate observed in the five business days ending on the last day of the week prior to the Copom meeting.

