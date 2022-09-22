Central Bank maintains Selic at 13.75% and ends the longest cycle of interest rate hikes since 1999

Monetary authority has made 12 upgrades since March 2021; Copom says it will ‘keep vigilant’ on inflation and will continue to assess whether the strategy will be able to control prices

Guilherme Dionízio/Estadão Content – 08/05/2021

Selic rate maintained and broke a sequence of 12 consecutive highs



O central bank, through the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), announced this Wednesday, 21st, that it will maintain the Selic rate at 13.75% per year. The maintenance at the current level breaks a sequence of 12 consecutive increases in the rate – which had risen since March 2021 and recorded the biggest cycle of increase since 1999, with an increase of 11.75 percentage points. The decision was split as seven of the nine members opted to keep the current interest rate. Two other committee participants defended a “residual increase” of 0.25 percentage point, which would bring the Selic to a level of 14%. In a statement, Copom stated that “it chose again to emphasize the horizon of six quarters ahead, which reflects the relevant horizon, softens the direct effects resulting from tax changes, but incorporates their secondary impacts. “. O Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) registered a deflation in two consecutive months after the last group meeting. Under the influence of the reduction in fuel taxes – with the successive price reductions announced by Petrobras, energy and telecommunications, the inflation numbers registered a drop. The agency also highlighted that inflation expectations for 2022, 2023 and 2024 are around 6.0%, 5.0% and 3.5%, respectively.