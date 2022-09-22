Chancellors of Brazil and Russia Meet on Putin Threat Day

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos França, met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Sergei Lavrov, on the sidelines of the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN), the Itamaraty informed this Wednesday, the same day that Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled a veiled threat to use nuclear weapons after the country’s defeats in the war in Ukraine.

France and Lavrov met on the occasion of the annual meeting of world leaders at the UN Headquarters in New York. According to a publication by Itamaraty on Twitter, the two foreign ministers reiterated their concern about the effects of international sanctions imposed on Russia on global food and energy security.

“The Minister of Foreign Affairs recalled the Brazilian position in favor of a diplomatic solution that leads to lasting peace in Ukraine, as reiterated by the President of the Republic in his speech at the UNGA (UN General Assembly),” the ministry said.

Russia has suffered a series of sanctions from the European Union and the United States since it invaded Ukraine in February.

On Wednesday, Putin called up 300,000 reservists to fight in Ukraine and backed a plan to annex parts of the neighboring country, hinting that the West was prepared to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia.

The announcement followed rising casualties and battlefield setbacks for Russian forces, driven from areas they had captured in northeastern Ukraine in a Ukrainian counteroffensive this month.

According to the Itamaraty, the two ministers also discussed topics on the bilateral agenda between Brazil and Russia.

“It was about the supply of fertilizers to Brazilian agribusiness. Russia is among Brazil’s 15 largest trading partners and is the main supplier of fertilizers. Between January and August 2022, bilateral trade already totals 7.1 billion dollars” , said the folder.

When the conflict erupted in Ukraine in February, Brazil had a strong impact on the supply of fertilizers, as it imported about 85% of its consumption.

The Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted that the two countries will complete 194 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations on October 3rd and that the strategic partnership contributes to cooperation initiatives in areas such as energy, space and agriculture.