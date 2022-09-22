Charles expects ‘bomb’ to decide on titles for Harry’s children

Still without a definitive release date, Prince Harry’s memoir promises to shake the pillars of the British monarchy, which is currently shaken due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Royal advisors and experts see the publication as a “bomb” capable of causing great damage to the Crown. Who will wait for the work to arrive on the shelves to give an important verdict is King Charles III, as explained by the expert on the Windsor dynasty Katie Nicholl.

In an interview with the American magazine Vanity Fair, the expert pointed out that Charles will wait for the book to be released before making a decision on the titles of his grandchildren Archie, 3, and Lilibet, just 1. The two children are Harry and Meghan Markle. As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex resigned from their royal positions in 2020, the child duo did not receive the initial HRH, i.e. His or Her Royal Highness (His Royal Highness, in English translation). The use of the term involves a number of privileges.

The royal correspondent defends the thesis that King Charles III “will keep his letters safe until the date of publication”. “Now that Charles is King, Harry and Meghan’s children automatically become Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex; however, the royal family website still lists them as Master Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor.”

In her assessment, Archie and Lilibet, in addition to being without the HRH expression, could lose the nominations of prince and princess. “Would Charles go so far as to stop Archie and Lilibet from becoming a prince and princess now that the Sussexes are no longer royalty? According to a source close to the king, a lot depends on what happens in the next few months, especially with Harry’s book “, stressed the expert.

The Duke of Sussex has signed a deal to release four books with Penguin Random House. The first publication was scheduled for this year. The company even wanted to gain publicity after the queen’s death, but Harry didn’t agree. With the death of the prince’s grandmother, the work should only land in bookstores in 2023, according to Nicholl.

