Check out 6 apps that can help you SAVE on monthly purchases

Can you imagine saving on monthly purchases just using a few apps? In times of crisis and financial difficulties, this is even more interesting, isn’t it? So, if you want to save money, check out 06 apps that helped you with that.

First of all, it is important to note that it is possible to save on Market purchases only with the help of mobile applications. That’s because these tools gather promotions and offer discount coupons so you can spend less. And besides, they also help to organize the shopping list. See below.

Apps that will help you save on monthly purchases

1. Uber Eats

That’s right! The Uber app allows you to shop at Markets, Pharmacies and Convenience Stores without having to leave your home. In short, you choose the items at a registered establishment, make the digital payment and receive the products at home.

In addition, a good way to save on purchases is to take advantage of the coupons that Uber Eats offers to registered consumers by email. Among the promotions, for example, you can receive free shipping, and even discounts or credits for ordering. If interested, download it from: ubereats.com/br.

2. Rappi

Second, we brought Rappi. The app also delivers from several supermarkets, from wholesale to mini-markets. Therefore, to place an order, select a store, add the products to the cart and confirm the payment and delivery details.

At the top of the screen are valid promotions, such as discounts and free shipping. In addition, Rappi still sends notifications with offers and coupons to selected consumers. In addition, another way to save is with the Rappi Prime subscription, which promises unlimited free shipping in the app. So, if you want to check it out, go to: rappi.com.br.

3. Ifood

In addition to restaurant delivery, Ifood has a section reserved for grocery shopping. That way, you can check the products on sale and even create a list so you don’t forget what you have to buy.

To save money, you can take advantage of the product promotion sections in the app, or use discount coupons at checkout. Finally, go and check it out at: ifood.com.br.

assorted apps

4. Listonic

Escaping a little from the famous people, we brought a lesser known: Listonic. The app is useful for organizing your grocery shopping list without having to type each item. In addition, the app also has a feature to add the price of the goods and calculate the total value of the purchase, avoiding unpleasant surprises at the cashier. The app is available at: listonic.com.

5. Zé Delivery

In 5th place we have Zé Delivery. The app brings a specific concept: delivery of drinks and snacks, sold by partner establishments. According to Zé Delivery, the products are supplied with the same market value or even more affordable, with the difference that the drinks are already cold.

Like other apps, Zé Delivery also offers discount coupons, which must be entered before finalizing the order; and, thus, save on the payment of purchases. Also, access the app at: ze.delivery.

6. Easily

Finally, we brought Facily, a group shopping app that offers products at wholesale prices. Therefore, it is a good option for those who want to save money. When you find an item you want, you can invite friends to buy it collectively.

Once approved, you must wait for Facily to release the order at one of the pick-up points. The app still offers rewards to those who invite friends to the platform, but it only works in some cities in São Paulo (SP) and Belo Horizonte (MG). Access the app at: web.faci.ly.

