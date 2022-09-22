China earthquake survivor found after 17 days

A Chinese worker who helped heal his colleagues’ wounds after a deadly earthquake and then disappeared into the mountains has been rescued 17 days later.

Gan Yu, an employee at the Wandong hydropower plant, was found alive but injured on Wednesday by a local resident, state-run China National Radio (CNR) reported, calling the rescue a “miracle of life”.

A 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit southwest China’s Sichuan province on September 5, killing at least 93 people and forcing thousands into temporary camps.

Gan was working with his colleague Luo Yong when the earthquake struck, and the two remained at the scene to tend to their injured colleagues and prevent flooding from the dam’s outflow.

They walked about 20 kilometers to try to get out of the plant, but Gan, who suffers from severe myopia, lost his glasses in the quake and had trouble getting out of the mountainous area, according to the RNC.

The two men desperately tried to send signals to rescuers.

“We took off our clothes, hung it on tree branches and waved,” Luo told the radio.

They eventually decided that Gan would stay in one place while Luo looked for help.

Luo was found on September 8 after using fire to attract the attention of a helicopter, but when they arrived at Gan’s temporary shelter on September 11, he was gone.

Days ago, local farmer Ni Taigao returned to his village at the foot of the mountain where the hydroelectric power plant is located and learned of Gan’s search. He joined the search on Wednesday and after two hours of walking he heard Gan’s muffled screams and soon after found him under some trees.