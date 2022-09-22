China sentences ex-Minister of Justice to death, but sentence will be commuted to life imprisonment; understand | World

China has sentenced 67-year-old former Justice Minister Fu Zhenghua to death with a two-year suspension for accepting bribes, state media reported on Thursday. After the suspension period, the sentence will be commuted to life imprisonment, without the possibility of parole.

Fu was deputy head of the Ministry of Public Security before becoming Minister of Justice in 2018, and has led many high-profile investigations and crackdowns, including an investigation nearly a decade ago into Zhou Yongkang, a former security czar, and the most powerful official in modern China.

In July, Fu admitted to accepting bribes in excess of 117 million yuan (US$16.50 million).

Ahead of Fu’s trial in the northeastern city of Changchun, China’s anti-corruption body ruled earlier this year that he was also part of a “political gang” of Sun Lijun, one of the most prominent officials in the country’s security apparatus. being targeted since Zhou’s conviction in 2015.

Sun, who was deputy minister of public security when investigations against him began in 2020, admitted on state television in January that he had colluded with some senior law enforcement officials for the purpose of personal enrichment.

Sun was also accused of not accepting the authority of President Xi Jinping.

Sun’s influence, who has yet to receive his sentence, was so pervasive within the party that it was described by authorities as “poisonous” and Sun himself was like a “cancer” that needed to be eliminated.

On Wednesday, three former police chiefs from Shanghai, Chongqing and Shanxi provinces were sentenced to prison – including a life sentence – for corruption.