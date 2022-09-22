Chiquinho Scarpa is transferred from a hospital in São Paulo after undergoing 10 surgeries

An official note posted on Instagram by Chiquinho Scarpa this Wednesday, 21, he informed that the 70-year-old businessman was being transferred by ambulance from Hospital Sírio-Libânes, in São Paulo, to Hospital Vila Nova Star, in the same city. According to the text, it was Fátima and Renata Scarpa, sisters of the socialite, who made the decision.

“Count Chiquinho Scarpa leaves Hospital Sírio-Libanês after 10 surgeries performed by Professor Dr. Raul Cutait and his team, totaling 7 months of hospitalization, and goes to Vila Nova Star Hospital under the care of the doctor Professor Dr. Antonio Luiz de Vasconcellos Macedo. We wish the best for our dear earl,” the statement said.

Chiquinho was admitted to the hospital in April after having a serious urinary tract infection. At the health unit, he had diverticulitis (inflammation of the digestive system) and problems with the healing of the surgeries, which made the discharge process difficult, which only happened in July.

“The dumbest thing in the world: a small ball of diverticulitis entered the bladder and caused a huge mess, I operated six times and had to open it, I had to do plastic surgery. So, the doctor said: ‘Look, there’s no more surgery’. I’m here with a little hole that is leaking liquid. Of the six, five healed. I need to wait for this liquid to stop to be discharged”, explained Chiquinho at the time.

He was discharged in July but returned to the hospital on September 9. Chiquinho Scarpa was operated on four more times.