Chiquinho Scarpa is transferred from a hospital in SP after undergoing 10 surgeries, says advisory | Sao Paulo

The entrepreneur Chiquinho Scarpa71 years old, was transferred from the Sírio-Libanês hospital, in the West Zone of São Paulo, to the Vila Nova Star hospital, in the South Zone of the capital, on Wednesday (21), after undergoing 10 surgeries in the seven-month periodas disclosed by its press office.
The note, released on Chiquinho’s social networks, says that the decision was made by the businessman’s sisters, Fátima and Renata. The reason for the transfer was not disclosed.
Scarpa was taken by ambulance to Vila Nova Star, where he will be treated by a team led by gastroenterologist Antonio Luiz de Vasconcellos Macedo.
In April, the businessman who calls himself the count was admitted to the Sírio-Libanês hospital due to a urinary tract infection.
He had to stay in the ICU and was intubated. When he returned home in August, he said he was “much stronger, full of life and with the will to live”.
Years ago, in 2009, Chiquinho Scarpa was admitted to the ICU Hospital Sírio-Libanês, after presenting with peritonitis (abdominal infection), which required surgical intervention.
Post by Chiquinho Scarpa on a social network after being discharged from the hospital in August — Photo: Reproduction/Redes Sociais