Chiquinho Scarpa is transferred from a hospital in SP after undergoing 10 surgeries, says advisory | Sao Paulo

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 3 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Chiquinho Scarpa is transferred from a hospital in SP after undergoing 10 surgeries, says advisory | Sao Paulo 1 Views

The entrepreneur Chiquinho Scarpa71 years old, was transferred from the Sírio-Libanês hospital, in the West Zone of São Paulo, to the Vila Nova Star hospital, in the South Zone of the capital, on Wednesday (21), after undergoing 10 surgeries in the seven-month periodas disclosed by its press office.

  • Share on WhatsApp
  • Share on Telegram

The note, released on Chiquinho’s social networks, says that the decision was made by the businessman’s sisters, Fátima and Renata. The reason for the transfer was not disclosed.

Scarpa was taken by ambulance to Vila Nova Star, where he will be treated by a team led by gastroenterologist Antonio Luiz de Vasconcellos Macedo.

In April, the businessman who calls himself the count was admitted to the Sírio-Libanês hospital due to a urinary tract infection.

He had to stay in the ICU and was intubated. When he returned home in August, he said he was “much stronger, full of life and with the will to live”.

Years ago, in 2009, Chiquinho Scarpa was admitted to the ICU Hospital Sírio-Libanês, after presenting with peritonitis (abdominal infection), which required surgical intervention.

Post by Chiquinho Scarpa on a social network after being discharged from the hospital in August — Photo: Reproduction/Redes Sociais

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Pedestrians take punishment and run out of coffee

The day started on the wrong foot for the pedestrians of “A Fazenda 2022” (RecordTV). …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved