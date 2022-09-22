Chiquinho Scarpa is transferred from hospital by ambulance after undergoing ten surgeries

Chiquinho Scarpa will be transferred from hospital this Wednesday (21). The socialite will go by ambulance from one private hospital to another, both located in the city of São Paulo. According to a statement posted on the count’s Instagram, the decision was made by his sisters, Fátima and Renata Scarpa.

Accounting for Chiquinho Scarpa’s recent interactions, he was hospitalized over the course of seven months. During that period, he underwent a total of ten surgeries. In July of this year, the socialite was discharged, but had to be hospitalized again, at a time that was not disclosed by the family.





“Count Chiquinho Scarpa leaves Hospital Sírio Libanês after 10 surgeries performed by Professor Dr. Raul Cutait and his team, totaling 7 months of hospitalization, and goes to Hospital Vila Nova Star under the care of physician Professor Dr. Antonio Luiz de Vasconcellos Macedo . He will be transferred today, 09/21/2022, by ambulance. The decision for this change was made by his sisters, Fátima Scarpa and Renata Scarpa. We wish the best for our dear count”, reads the statement shared on his profile.

The Count was admitted to the hospital in April this year. At the time, he had a urinary tract infection, but over the months new complications and health problems emerged. Scarpa suffers from diverticulitis, an inflammation of the intestines, and the surgery did not heal well, which made it difficult to be discharged.



See below the statement released by Chiquinho Scarpa’s team:



