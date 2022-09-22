Chiquinho Scarpa is transferred from hospital by ambulance

Count Chiquinho Scarpa, 70, will be transferred today, by ambulance, from Hospital Sírio-Libânes, in São Paulo, to Hospital Vila Nova Star, in the same city.

The information was released through a note on his Instagram profile:

“Count Chiquinho Scarpa leaves Hospital Sírio-Libanês after 10 surgeries performed by Professor Dr. Raul Cutait and his team, totaling 7 months of hospitalization, and goes to Hospital Vila Nova Star under the care of physician Professor Dr. Antonio Luiz de Vasconcellos Macedo”.

The text also informs that the decision was taken by Fátima and Renata Scarpa, the Count’s sisters.

Chiquinho had been discharged from the hospital in July. His health problems began in April, when he was admitted to the hospital after suffering a serious urinary tract infection.

At the health unit, he had diverticulitis (inflammation of the digestive system). At that time, the businessman had problems with the healing of the surgeries, which made the discharge process difficult.

“The dumbest thing in the world: a small ball of diverticulitis got inside the bladder and it was a huge mess, I had surgery six times and I had to open it, I had to do plastic surgery. Then the doctor said: ‘look, there’s no more surgery’. I’m here with a little hole [na região da barriga] that a liquid is coming out. Of the six, five healed. I need to wait for this liquid to stop to be discharged”, explained Chiquinho.

The note does not say when the Count returned to the hospital after discharge. splash contacted Chiquinho’s family and is waiting. The text will be updated as soon as there is a return.