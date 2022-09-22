City Hall asks for suspension of Maria Gadú’s ‘cache’ after political demonstration at concert







Maria Gadú may have her pay suspended for having spoken out in favor of Lula (PT), presidential candidate, during a concert in São José dos Campos Photo: Reproduction / Social Media

Showmitius. This was the term used in an official note from the City Hall of Sao Jose dos Campos when requesting the suspension of payment of the singer Maria Gadú’s fee, for having made political statements in favor of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), and current presidential candidate, during a festival in the city.

The presentation, promoted by the Association for the Promotion of Art and Culture (Afac), took place during the Literomusical Festival of São José dos Campos (FLIM), last Saturday night (17), at Parque Vicentina Aranha.

In videos of the moment, which reverberate through social networks, it is possible to see that the singer speaks about the importance of the last few days for the elections. “These are difficult times. We are going to need everyone strong and well to face the fascism that is haunting us,” she says.

Acclaimed by the public, Maria Gadú also talks about the need for politicians to be elected who carry out projects in favor of the population and that are in favor of the forest. After the speech, she bends down and picks up a towel with Lula’s face (PT) and the phrase “I vote”.

“We are together too much”, says the artist. At another time, she is also recorded making the “L” symbol with her hands, in reference to the candidate.

The City Hall argues that there was a deviation from the cultural purpose by the singer and her team during the event, which turned into a “showmicide, which is prohibited by electoral legislation.”.

“This is a public event, paid for with public funds, held in a public park. Maria Gadu, made an electoral campaign with a request to vote for a candidate for the presidency of the Republic”, reinforces the public administration, which determines that Afac takes the necessary measures to suspend the payment of the fee, as well as the return of amounts already paid by through the Culture Incentive Law, formerly the Rouanet Law.

wanted by Earth, Afac, which promoted the event, stated that it will take appropriate measures with the Electoral Justice and the Public Ministry, being unable to make any payment until the end of the investigation by Organs aforementioned bodies, under penalty of committing administrative improbity. The amount of the payment agreed with the singer was not revealed.

Maria Gadú, in turn, did not officially position herself on the case. O Earth sought his advice, but did not get a response until the closing of the matter.

support manifest

The feminist collective Resistencia Feminina, from São José dos Campos, is publishing a petition in support of singer Maria Gadú and her band. The text of the manifesto accuses the singer “began to be threatened by conservative politicians and bolsonaristas in the city”, in an attitude “of authoritarianism and censorship”.

“With acts of intimidation, they try to silence freedom of expression and political expression on the part of artists. Repugnant actions, similar to those of the Military Dictatorship, and that attack Brazilian democracy”, declares the document, which sympathizes with the case.

Although Maria Gadú has not officially spoken out, the artist commented “they are not going to shut us up!” in a publication by councilor Jéssica Marques (PSOL), who shares the material.

How it all began

After Maria Gadú’s concert in Campos do Jordão, councilors Thomaz Henrique and Fernando Holiday, together with state deputy Lucas Pavanato, all from the Novo party, began a process of suspending the artist’s fee.

According to Thomaz Henrique, in an interview with Earth, the interest in proceeding with this process was “to avoid wasting public resources in favor of electoral propaganda”. Based on this, a popular action was drawn up with the 15th Federal Criminal Court of the Federal Justice, Judiciary Section of the Federal District (SJDF).

He argues that, since the beginning of the Festa Literomusical do Parque Vicentina Aranha (Flim) project, registered in December 2018, around BRL 370,000 has already been raised through the Culture Incentive Law.

Even with the values ​​being raised through private investors, on social media the politicians involved in the popular action emphasize that the show was held with public money. “It is unacceptable that your money is used to finance rallies disguised as concerts,” reads a post by Fernando Holiday with Lucas Pavanato.

In São José dos Campos, this is the first time that such an action has taken place. However, in São Paulo, Holiday (Novo) and Pavanato (Novo) have already taken measures to seek to suspend the fees of other artists for political demonstrations.

It’s allowed?

In a 2021 decision on a similar case that took place during the Lollapalooza festival, the Federal Supreme Court stressed that “there is no impediment for an artist to express his political position in his concerts or in his presentations”. In this way, for freedom of expression, artists can express themselves politically in concerts and private festivals, without partisan connection.

