City hall confirms 1st case of monkeypox in Patos de Minas

The Municipality of Patos de Minas reported this Wednesday (21) the occurrence of the 1st case of monkeypox (Monkeypox) in the city. The confirmation was released in the Epidemiological Bulletin of the State Department of Health-SES/MG. The City Hall Communications Office stressed that due monitoring is carried out by the Municipal Health Department.

According to Ascom of the City Hall, the patient, male, has no worsening of health and follows treatment without the need for hospitalization. Other information about the case will not be disclosed to preserve the privacy and individuality of the patient, according to the General Law for the Protection of Personal Data (LGDP).

form of transmission



Despite being called “monkey pox”, the transmission of the disease is not related to monkeys. The name comes from the initial discovery of the virus in monkeys in a Danish laboratory in 1958. Transmissions from the current outbreak, which affects more than 75 countries, have been attributed to person-to-person contamination with close contact.

Although the animal considered to be a reservoir of the virus is unknown, the main candidates are small rodents (such as squirrels) from the tropical forests of Africa, mainly in Central and West Africa. The first human case was identified in a child in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 1970. Currently, the World Health Organization (WHO) also points out rodents, such as rats, as animals susceptible to this type of smallpox.

The main mode of transmission of monkeypox is through direct person-to-person contact (skin, secretions) and close and prolonged exposure to droplets and other respiratory secretions. Ulcers, lesions or sores in the mouth can also be infectious, which means the virus can be transmitted through saliva. Infection can also occur from contact with newly contaminated objects, such as clothing, towels, bedding, or objects such as utensils and dishes.

Signs and symptoms generally include:



• Rashes or skin lesions

• Adenomegaly – Swollen lymph nodes (tongues)

• Fever

• Body pain

• Headache

• Chill

• Weakness

What to do



All people with compatible symptoms of monkeypox should seek a Basic Health Unit immediately and adopt isolation measures. The diagnosis is made in a laboratory way, by molecular testing or genetic sequencing. The samples are sent to eight reference laboratories in Brazil.