City Hall of Itapecerica da Serra bans company in which collapse occurred with nine deaths

The changes made to the Multiteiner shed that collapsed in Itapecerica da Serra, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo, leaving nine dead and 31 injured, were irregular. The changes were made in disagreement with the approved initial project. The last inspection carried out on the property was in 2017. According to the Secretary of Planning and Environment, Leonel Novais, the company has now been banned.

“The company was notified several times. We requested a correction to the project, with installation and operating licenses. The replacement was presented in 2019. The auditorium was not completed. We demanded regulation. The building and purpose changed: from commercial to industrial sector”, said city hall architect Marcelo Mota.

According to secretary Leonel Novais, another owner asked Cetesb (São Paulo State Basic Sanitation Company) in 2008 for approval of the project, since the shed is in an area for the protection and recovery of water sources. However, the space was negotiated with Multiteiner, who later made the changes.





Thus, the company had not yet completed the regularization phase with Cetesb. “The company carried out the work totally outside the standard and recommendations of Cetesb, of what had been approved. The adjustments were made at the owner’s own risk”, highlighted the secretary.

Mayor Francisco Nakano (DEM), who is a first-aid doctor, received a call about the tragedy and went to the scene. “I attended as a doctor at that time. I observed the local situation. We did everything to save all the lives that were there. It is not up to us to discriminate against people. That whole service was very stressful”, he revealed, at a press conference this Wednesday. (21).

Nakano regretted the tragedy and assured that the criminal expertise and the Civil Police are investigating the case. The mayor thanked the efforts and mobilization of the cities in the metropolitan region that helped during the rescue of the victims. Official mourning of three days was declared in the municipality.











Investigation





The city hall asked Multiteiner for all the necessary documentation, which will be passed on to the Legal Affairs Department. The company’s employees had access to the office, accompanied by the Civil Defense.

A Civil Defense engineer is still on site evaluating the property. According to preliminary information, one part of the structure gave way completely and the other was left hanging (on which the auditorium’s chairs were).

Some questions still need to be clarified, such as who authorized the event and the exact number of participants. According to the Planning Secretary, there was also a lack of a permit from the city hall to hold the fraternization.

“It was a slab mounted in a training auditorium. Who authorized the event? Who organized it and did not pay attention to the safety issues at the site? new

The city hall also sent an official letter to Cetesb, seeking answers about the situation of the property and the pending issues of regularization in the project.





the case

The fall from the slab left nine dead, according to information from the Fire Department, and another 31 people were rescued alive.

Multiteiner, located on Ferreira Guedes road, at that time hosted an event for about 70 people. A grandstand mounted on the mezzanine received the visitors and ended up collapsing with the rest of the structure, when the meeting was about to end, before 9 am on Tuesday (20).

Among the participants were candidates for state deputy Jones Donizette, from Solidarity, and federal deputy Ely Santos, from Republicans. They had minor injuries.

Some of the victims were trapped in the rubble and were rescued by firefighters. Almost 80 men, in 20 vehicles, participated in the rescue, with the help of Samu (Emergency Mobile Service).



