During a concert financed with public money, last Saturday (17), singer Maria Gadú declared her support for Lula (PT). The event took place in São José dos Campos, São Paulo, according to information from the website O Antagonista. On the occasion, Gadú held a towel to the PT’s face and called President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) “genocidal”.

The program held at Parque Vicentina Aranha was sponsored by the Ministry of Tourism and the Municipality of São José dos Campos.

According to the electoral law, political demonstrations at concerts and festivals contracted with public funds are prohibited.

On Monday (19), the city hall of São José dos Campos asked the Association for the Promotion of Art and Culture (AFAC), the entity that manages Parque Vicentina Aranha, to suspend payment of the singer’s fee after she declared her vote during the event.

According to the G1 portal, in addition to requesting the suspension of payment of the singer’s fee, the city hall wants AFAC to take steps to request the return of amounts already paid through tax incentive laws.

