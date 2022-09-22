“Classic euthanasia”, says Sepultura guitarist about wife’s death







Andreas Kisser and his wife, Patricia Photo: Reproduction Instagram / @andreaskisser

Sepultura guitarist Andreas Kisser said in an interview on the program Conversation with Bial that his wife’s death was a “classic euthanasia”. Patricia Kisser died in July at the age of 52 from colon cancer.

The musician’s statements should be aired in this Wednesday, 21st, edition of the attraction presented by journalist Pedro Bial. According to information from Who MagazineAndreas reported that his wife’s body couldn’t take it anymore.

He said he understood the gravity of his wife’s situation when he received a message from the doctor who took care of Patricia, while on tour with Sepultura in Europe.

“I called the doctor, and she said: ‘It’s like this… It would be better if you were here,'” he reported.

The band got a guitarist to replace him, and then he returned to Brazil to accompany his wife.

“When I arrived, I spent two wonderful days with her […], but I was with the machines. They were actually weaning her off the machines to see how she would react,” he recalled.

Days after his arrival, Patricia took a turn for the worse, and it was difficult for him to see the woman’s final moments. “The news was heavy. I had to hear that the situation was irreversible, that the palliative team would have to enter.”

In Andreas’ assessment, Patricia’s case should be euthanized, as she was not doing well. The musician had already defended this point during an interview with João Gordo, lead singer of Ratos de Porão, on the program Protest.

“Patricia was conscious until the end, her case was a classic case of euthanasia. And if we had that in Brazilian law legally, we could have used this device in her situation, because she was conscious, she couldn’t take it anymore, her body couldn’t take it anymore, an irreversible situation”, he argued.

“Patrícia has always talked about death, and this is a crucial point for society as a whole, not just for Brazil. Obviously being here in Brazil is more difficult, a lot of conservatism, a lot of things that get in the way of direct dialogue,” he added.

PatFest

To celebrate his wife’s life, Kisser promotes the PatFest, in São Paulo, on the 28th. Among the musicians present will be Badauí (CPM22), Branco Mello (Titãs), Beto Lee, Chitãozinho and Xororó, and Sandy. The show will have food storage.

“PatFest is a seed that we want to plant to bring up the subject of death, and the possibilities of death that we can have in life, such as the living will, compassionate community, all that I didn’t know,” added Andreas.

+The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!