Claudia Raia tells Fantástico about the baby’s names: ‘I can say that the Italian saga continues’ | Fantastic

“To share this emotion of being pregnant at 55 years old”, declared the actress.

Claudia is the mother of Enzo, 25, and Sophia, 19, from her marriage to actor Edson Celulari.

Renata Ceribelli: The internet wants to know: after Enzo and Sophia, will you inspire a new generation of names?

Claudia Raia: We still don’t know if it’s a boy or a girl. So there are some names going around, but I can say that the Italian saga continues: maybe Pietra, Matteo, Lucca, is out there.

Alongside her husband, also actor and singer Jarbas Homem de Mello, 53, Claudia said she is neutral about the baby’s sex. Jarbas believes he is a boy.

