Colombian minister says Maduro will attend border reopening

An event that will mark ‘economic, commercial and human opening’ between the two nations is scheduled for next Monday, 26; Gustavo Petro has already confirmed his presence

Fabio Rodrigues Pozzebom/Agência Brasil

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro



The Transport Minister of ColombiaGuillermo Reyes, told journalists in Caracas this Tuesday, 20th, that the president of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduromust be present in the reopening of the border between the two countries, scheduled for the 26th of September. Reyes indicated, after a meeting with the Venezuelan minister of the same portfolio, Ramón Velásquez, that the meeting point between Maduro and the Colombian president, Gustavo Petro, has not yet been determined, although “it is certainly on the Simón Bolívar Bridge”. “What has been said is that the two presidents of our countries will be at the opening ceremony,” he commented. Petro confirmed last Monday, 19, his presence. Also according to Reyes, after the reopening of the mutual space, the authorities of both countries will analyze the Tienditas Bridge, which has not yet been inaugurated, and which will not start operating “immediately”. “There will be a three-month process before the bridge can be examined and put into service,” he added. The border between the two countries has been closed for seven years, and the authorities of both countries have pledged to repeal the situation.

“We are working to see the beginning of an economic, commercial and human opening, which is the most important thing,” Petro said when asked by reporters in New York, where he is attending the UN General Assembly. Bogotá and Caracas simultaneously announced on September 9 the plan to reopen the border between the two countries, and ensured that the air connection, suspended since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, will resume. Diplomatic relations had been broken due to Colombia’s recognition of opposition leader Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s interim president, a scenario that changed in August with the arrival of Gustavo Petro to power, who recognizes Maduro as a legitimate representative.

*With information from EFE