Colombian President denounces the failure of the fight against drugs to the UN: ‘genocide has occurred in my country’

In a speech aimed at consuming countries, Petro asked to ‘end the irrational war against narcotics’ and stressed that if nothing is done, millions of young people will die

REUTERS/Brendan McDermidPetro at the UN

the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petrospoke this Tuesday, 20, at the General Assembly of United Nations (UN) and denounced the failure of the drug war and its bloody trail in America. “Deadly consumption has increased, from soft to hard drugs, there has been a genocide on my continent and in my country, millions of people have been sentenced to prison,” said the first leftist president of Colombia, the world’s leading cocaine-producing country. In a speech aimed at consumer countries, Petro called for “ending the irrational war on drugs”. “If we don’t correct course and this war goes on for another 40 years, the United States will see 2,800,000 young people die of overdoses” and “another million Latin Americans will be killed”, said the leader. The president emphasized that the strategy that has been used for four decades to end the lucrative business leaves only hundreds of thousands dead in North America and overcrowded prisons in the rest of the continent. Since taking office on August 7th, Petro has insisted on focusing on the prevention of consumption rather than the persecution of coca leaf growers, the basis of cocaine. The UN General Assembly is being held at a time when the world is facing: war in Ukraine, climate catastrophes, food insecurity.

