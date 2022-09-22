Compress Video for WhatsApp: 4 Apps for Android and iPhone | Social networks

Apps to compress videos to send on WhatsApp can be useful for sending media that exceeds the size limit allowed by the messenger – currently, 16 MB. This is because the applications, which are available for Android and iPhone (iOS) phones, are able to reduce the size of files by adjusting the resolution of these videos, such as the frame rate, for example. Therefore, it is possible to send the contents through the messaging application without being impeded. Check out four video shortening apps for WhatsApp below.

1. Compress video – Shrink

The Compress Video – Shrink app is one of the options to decrease the file size of videos on iPhone (iOS) mobile phones. The home screen brings together the app’s tools, and the user must then tap on “Compress Video” to access the compression feature. Once that’s done, just select the content for the procedure and then adjust the size compression rate, bit rate and frame rate.

Before actually compressing the video, you can still preview it to see if the video quality will be as you want. In addition, you can also compress several videos at once in the “Compress videos in batches” tool, or cut content with the editing tool – one of the main advantages of the app.

Video compression is another iPhone app that lets you reduce the file size of videos so that the user can send the content via WhatsApp. To do this, just tap the “+” icon on the app’s home screen and select the videos to compress. Once this is done, the user can adjust the bitrate or choose one of the resolution presets provided by the app.

As in the previous application, in Video Compression it is also possible to preview the content before carrying out the procedure to verify the result. Also, among the highlights of the app is the possibility to also reduce the size of images.

3. Video Compressor – Compact Video

Available for Android mobile, the Compressor de Vide – Compact Video application has a simple operation. The home screen has only two options: “Import” and “Outputs”. By tapping on “Import”, the user is directed to the tab with the videos saved on the cell phone. Then, you need to select which content to compress. Once this is done, just customize some of the file options, such as format, quality and size. Then tap “Compress”.

One of the main features of the app is the cropping tool, which allows you to reduce the size of large videos to be sent by the messenger in one more way.

4. Video Compressor Panda Resizer

To compress videos quickly, another good option is Video Compressor Panda Resizer. Upon entering the app, the user is immediately directed to the saved files on the cell phone. After choosing content, you need to select one of the compressed video settings displayed on the screen, such as file size. To complete the action, tap “Compress”.

One of the advantages of the app only available for Android is the fact that it is possible to choose a specific size to compress the video. Also, after the media is compressed, user can compare the original size and file size after the procedure.

