Consignado do Auxílio Brasil wins time to be launched, says website

The release of the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan should only occur after the first round of elections, which will take place on October 2nd. Thus, according to the iG website, government officials say that the new line of credit faces many difficulties.

Law 14,431, which makes the credit modality possible, was sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on August 4th. Team members expected that the payroll loan would be quickly regulated, allowing the beneficiary of Auxílio Brasil to borrow approximately R$ 2,056.

This is the estimated amount since, according to the legislation, it is possible to commit up to 40% of the basic allowance of R$ 400, as it does not include the additional installment of R$ 200, which is valid only until December of this year.

interest ceiling

Thus, the main reason for the delay in releasing the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan is the delay in publishing credit regulations, which will establish the rules for offering and contracting payroll loans. Thus, these rules have been the agenda of daily meetings of the Ministry of Citizenship, led by Ronaldo Bento.

According to Estadão, internally, the minister is in favor of limiting the interest that may be charged from beneficiaries. So that some technicians from the ministry say that the ceiling should be similar to that of retirees and pensioners of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS), which is currently 2.14%.

Consignment of Aid Brazil

In addition, many banks and finance companies have already shown interest in offering payroll-deductible loans to Auxílio Brasil beneficiaries. However, some are already willing to give up making the credit line available, if the Ministry of Citizenship sets a limit for interest similar to that established by the INSS.

This can happen because, unlike INSS insured persons, Auxílio Brasil is not guaranteed and may be temporarily blocked or permanently canceled if families fail to comply with the requirements of the social program. This situation for banks can represent high risk of default and uncertainty, which leads to higher interest rates.

Release in the first fortnight

Therefore, the Ministry of Citizenship has been racing to reach an internal consensus and, together with the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban), release the consignment in the first half of October.

Thus, if the expectation is confirmed, the beneficiaries will already be able to request the consignment in the middle of a possible presidential second round.

Image: rafapress/shutterstock.com