Consignee of Auxílio Brasil should not leave until the elections – Jornal Contábil

Also in August of this year, the Federal Government authorized the proposal (Law 14,431) that provides for the release of payroll-deductible loans to beneficiaries of the Auxílio Brasil program. However, since the sanction of President Jair Bolsonaro, difficulties have arisen regarding the regulation of the sport, so the credits are not yet in force.

According to what was reported by the newspaper O Globo, members of the government admitted that it is not feasible to release the consigned before the first round of the election. The main motivator for the delay would be the impasses over the establishment of a maximum percentage for the interest rates that may be charged in the operation.

In this context, while the current Minister of Citizenship, Ronaldo Bento, argues that there should be an interest ceiling, similar or equal to the one implemented for INSS retirees and pensioners, members of the liberal wing say that this issue must be decided by the market, that is, , by the banks that will operate with the credit modality.

In addition to this issue, the speeches that point out the risks of indebtedness of the population through the release of the loan were intensified. According to the opinion of some specialists on the subject, the modality promotes the profit of banks on the poorest part of the country’s population.

According to what was disclosed, financial institutions that showed interest in the operation were making pre-registrations, considering annual interest of 80%, per year, which would be significantly higher than the rates offered to INSS beneficiaries. The banks’ justification is directed at credit risk, since citizens can lose the benefit, and the government has already declared that it will not be a “guarantor” in the modality.

Given the above, the Ministry of Citizenship is still trying to speed up the process, however, so the government’s expectation is to release the credit in the second half of October. However, there are those who say that this forecast is very optimistic, due to the conjunctures, previously described.

How does a payroll loan work?

For a better understanding of the subject, it is essential to understand how the consignment modality works. In short, they are loans whose installments are deducted directly from the payroll.

In practice, the contractor puts his own income as a guarantee that the debt will be paid, as the creditor withdraws the loan amount directly from the salary or benefit. Due to the low risk of default, the interest charged on the transaction is usually lower when compared to other rates offered in the market.

Consigned to Aid Brazil

According to the text that establishes the credit modality, beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil may commit up to 40% of their monthly income to the loan, with the same assignable margin offered to retirees and pensioners.

It is worth mentioning that the modality considers the base value of the benefit of R$ 400, without taking into account the increase of R$ 200, which is expected to be in force only until December 2020.

Therefore, the loan installments cannot exceed the maximum amount of R$ 160 (40% of 400). In this limiting case, the creditor would automatically deduct the amount, and the other R$240 remained available to the beneficiary.