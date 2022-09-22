Consignment of Auxílio Brasil: government cites ‘constant negotiations’, but does not inform date to start releasing loan | Economy

The government, however, did not inform a date to release this type of loan – which is a promise made by President and candidate for re-election Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The line of credit may be offered by banks and other financial institutions.

In August, the Minister of Citizenship, Ronaldo Bento, had stated that the loans would start in September – which so far has not been confirmed.

“The Ministry continues in constant negotiations with all the bodies and institutions involved in the process to further guarantee this right to the low-income population, without compromising the basic income that has been guaranteed by the Federal Government to more than 20 million Brazilian families, for through Auxílio Brasil”, Cidadania said in a statement.

The law that allows consignment for beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil — with direct discount at source — was sanctioned at the beginning of August. A decree regulating the concessions was published in the same month, but it is still not possible to make the loan.

The Ministry of Citizenship needs to edit complementary rules so that financial institutions can start credit operations. The folder does not say when these standards will come out or the reason for the delay.

In a note, it only says that the “Ministry of Citizenship has the objective of assuring the population in a situation of social vulnerability the democratization of formal access to credit, under fair conditions of interest rates, which helps in overcoming poverty and in facing the problem of household indebtedness”.

The offer of payroll-deductible loans through Auxílio Brasil has been criticized by specialists and entities. They allege that the measure can be harmful to the population, because the resources of the income transfer program are usually used for basic survival expenses.

With the loan, however, the citizen can have up to 40% of the benefit discounted before payment.

In addition, the government has not stipulated, so far, an interest ceiling for loans – which can make the operation more expensive. Private banks have already expressed a lack of interest in operating the credit line.