Consumers can profit from the ripple effect of falling diesel prices

Reduction ends up decelerating production costs, holding up consumer product prices

Production costs in some sectors of the economy could slow down or stagnate in the coming weeks. At least that’s the logic with the reduction of R$ 0.30 per liter in the price of diesel oil, announced by Petrobras on Monday (19). The change went into effect yesterday (20) and should be passed on to the distributors. Thus, products linked to agriculture and transport may become cheaper, however, the “refreshment” will only be perceived in a few weeks.

“The reduction has not yet reached the pump and prices remain stable. But if there is a reduction, it will be good. It won’t be clear yet, just a month from now”, evaluates the president of Sindicam (Trainers’ Union in Mato Grosso do Sul), Osni Belinatti.

The executive director of Sinpetro-MS (Union of Retail Trade of Petroleum Derivatives and Lubricants of Mato Grosso do Sul), Edson Lazarotto, agrees. “The reduction is positive for the market in Mato Grosso do Sul because diesel is very important in agribusiness”, he explains.

According to him, this fuel has a direct impact on production costs. “The price reduction came at a good time”, he adds, since it can help to reduce the cost of transporting agricultural production in MS. In addition, it encourages the consumption of diesel at local gas stations.

“Consumption, regardless of price, is already growing due to several factors that are taking place in our state, but it is logical that with more attractive prices, the tendency is for an increase in sales volume, especially at highway stations”, points out Lazarotto.

Values ​​- Until Monday, the value passed on to distributors was R$ 5.19, now, it should be R$ 4.89 per liter. Thus, considering the mandatory mixture of 90% diesel A and 10% biodiesel for the composition of the diesel sold at the gas stations, Petrobras’ share of the consumer price will increase from R$ 4.67, on average, to R$ 4 .40 for each liter sold at the pump.

According to the note published by the company, the reduction follows the evolution of reference prices and follows the price policy of the state-owned company.

For economist Eugênio Pavão, diesel performs differently from other fuels, “because the demand for diesel faces strong international competition, and the country is facing a shortage of the product. With that, the price tends to be higher”, he analyzes.

However, Pavão believes that, with the reduction of diesel, there will be a cascading effect, with the reduction of freight costs and the prices of products that circulate in the country. “The weight of diesel in inflation is smaller than that of gasoline, but it means that urban transport, for example, does not increase in the coming months, causing a positive indirect effect on inflation”, the economist expands.

This deceleration of prices of services and products, however, will hardly be noticed in products that have a reduced supply, such as some foods and fertilizers, which are used in agriculture.