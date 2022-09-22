Conversations about a new farmer mark dawn

After an exciting farmer’s test, “The Farm 2022” (RecordTV) had a peaceful dawn. However, the conversations and gossip between the pawns did not rest. There were criticisms of Shayan and even the next house targets revealed.
Shay is the new farmer
Shayan managed to free himself from the hot seat and won the farmer of the week race. Deborah and Bruno, who were also in the dispute, went straight to the countryside alongside Tiago Ramos, already in the hot seat for having been vetoed from the dynamics.
Today’s race required agility and aim. The pawns had to ride to a gauge and set up a stable, always moving “on horseback” across the track – the horses were fake. Next, they had to use ropes to lasso 10 cows and return them to the barn.
Criticism of Farmer Shay’s stance
In a conversation in the head office room, Pétala, Lucas, Vini, Deolane, Moranguinho, Bia and Tiago agreed among themselves that the attitude of the former “Marriage to the Blind” (Netflix) changed shortly after he put his hat on his head.
The group also pointed out that the merchant has already joined the “other side of the house” and that he has forgotten that he was the last of the remaining one on the night of the formation of the roça.
He wants the people to like him for the power he has. But it only lasts for a week, folks. Deolane
“His look changed, his posture too,” continued the lawyer.
“There’s a line that Pétala says is a saying: you want to know the person, give them power”, agreed Vini.
Vini and Deolane’s Next Target Revealed
During a chat in the living room, Deolane and Vini commented that Barbara is one of their next targets in the house. In the words of the lawyer, the ex-Paquita is a “little snake”.
“I’m already going to target Barbara. I’m already predicting it, it’s on my radar”, said Vini.
“Me too. But there are a lot of people defending her”, agreed Deolane, referring to the rival group in the house – which includes Alex, Tati, Kerline, Ingrid and Ruivinha.
She is still not my vote because there are many in the front, which I want to take before. But she is a little snake… she Always militates criticizing our side. Deolane
Thomaz’s attitudes in Deolane’s sights
Deolane criticized Thomaz’s game strategy. For the lawyer, the former “Carrossel” (SBT) is not giving priority to his group inside the house.
“There are some people who think they are smarter here in the house…”, commented Strawberry Shortcake at the time.
It was then that Deolane pointed out: “I don’t know if I’m right, but I think Thomaz uses us when it suits him. And then he wants to be the ‘peace’ person. I don’t like that.”
He saw that his group strategy wasn’t going to work. He’s also seen that I’m skittish and that nobody bosses me around. So it’s no use wanting to use the group I’m in and like when it suits you. Deolane
A Fazenda 14: Check out the confirmed participants in the rural reality show
1 / 21
Small strawberry
Ellen Cardoso, or popularly known as Mulher Strawberry Shortcake, is known for acting as a digital influencer.
Reproduction / Instagram
two / 21
redhead from mars
Ruivinha de Marte, 26, is from Urucará, in the state of Amazonas, and earns her living as a singer.
Reproduction / Instagram
3 / 21
Shayan Haghbin
Born in Iran, Shayan Haghbin is 31 years old and works as a carpet entrepreneur.
Reproduction / Instagram
4 / 21
Deborah Albuquerque
Born in São Paulo, Deborah Albuquerque, 37, is an actress and digital influencer.
Reproduction / Instagram
5 / 21
Thomas Costa
Thomaz Costa was born in São Paulo, he is 22 years old and gained fame playing the character Daniel in the soap opera “Carrossel” (SBT) in his youth.
Reproduction / Instagram
6 / 21
Iran Malfitano
Iran Malfitano, 40 years old, is from Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, and gained fame as an actor.
Reproduction / Instagram
7 / 21
Deolane Bezerra
Born in Vitória de Santo Antão, Pernambuco, Deolane Bezerra is 34 years old and works as a lawyer, DJ and digital influencer.
Reproduction / Instagram
8 / 21
Kerline Cardoso
Born in Fortaleza, Ceará, Kerline Cardoso, 30, works as a fashion designer and digital influencer.
Marcos Ribas and Thiago Duran/BrazilNews
9 / 21
Tiago Ramos
Tiago Ramos, 24, is a model and football player. He is from Taguatinga, in the Federal District.
Reproduction / Instagram
10 / 21
Ingrid Ohara
Born in Belém, Pará, Ingrid Ohara is 25 years old and earns her living as a presenter and digital influencer.
Reproduction / Instagram
11 / 21
Rosiane Pinheiro
Born in São Gonçalo, Rio de Janeiro, Rosiane Pinheiro, 48, is a dancer and reporter.
Reproduction – Facebook
12 / 21
Vini Buttel
Born in Petrópolis, Rio de Janeiro, Vini Buttel is 31 years old and works as a cinematographer and digital influencer.
Reproduction / Instagram
13 / 21
André Marinho
André Marinho, 43 years old, was born in Rio de Janeiro, and gained fame with his singing career.
Reproduction / Instagram
14 / 21
Alex Gallete
Born in São Paulo, 33-year-old Alex Gallete is known for acting as a presenter and actor.
Reproduction / Instagram
15 / 21
Tati Zaqui
Singer Tati Zaqui, 28, was born in São Caetano do Sul, in São Paulo.
Reproduction / Instagram
16 / 21
Bruno Thalamo
Born in São Paulo, Bruno Tálamo is 33 years old and currently works as a journalist.
Reproduction / Instagram
17 / 21
Barreiros petal
Pétala Barreiros, 23, was born in Ribeirão Preto, in the interior of São Paulo, and earns a living as a digital influencer and businesswoman.
Reproduction / Instagram
18 / 21
Bárbara Borges
Bárbara Borges was born in Rio de Janeiro, is 43 years old and works as an actress.
Reproduction / Instagram
19 / 21
Bia Miranda won the magazine vote and was the last confirmed pawn.

Playback/PlayPlus
Playback/PlayPlus
20 / 21
Lucas Santos
Actor and singer Lucas Santos is 22 years old and was born in São Paulo. He gained fame at a young age after acting in the soap opera “Carrossel” (SBT).
Reproduction / Instagram
21 / 21
Pele Milflows
At age 23, Pelé Milflows was born in Rio de Janeiro and works as a singer and songwriter.