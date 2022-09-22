Copom maintains Selic at 13.75% and ends the longest cycle of interest rate hikes in 23 years | Economy

Share on WhatsApp

The basic interest rate has been raised for 12 consecutive times since March 2021. In the period, the Selic rose 11.75 percentage points, setting the biggest and longest cycle of high since 1999.

According to financial market analysts’ projections, the Selic rate should remain at this level until June 2023 — when it will decline to 13.5% per year. For the end of next year, the projection is for interest at 11.25%.

Copom’s decision was not unanimous. According to the statement released by the Central Bank, seven of the nine members of the committee voted to maintain 13.75% – the other two voted for a “residual increase” of 0.25 percentage point, which would push the Selic to 14%.

The evolution of the Selic rate Since 2017, in % per year Source: Central Bank

Slowing Inflation

The interruption of interest rate hikes takes place in a scenario of slowing inflation. Influenced by fuel prices, due to the cut in taxes on essential items and the reduction in the international price of oil, there was deflation in the country for the second consecutive month in August.

To define the level of interest, the Central Bank uses the inflation targeting system. When inflation is high, the BC raises the Selic rate. When inflation estimates are in line with the targets, the Central Bank can reduce the economy’s basic interest rate.

In 2022, the central inflation target is 3.5% and will be officially met if the index fluctuates from 2% to 5%. For 2023, the inflation target was set at 3.25%, and it will be considered formally met if it fluctuates between 1.75% and 4.75%.

At this moment, the Central Bank is already adjusting the Selic rate to try to reach the inflation target for the coming years, since decisions on interest rates take from six to 18 months to have a full impact on the economy.

Although inflation estimates are above the target ceiling for this year, the financial market is already predicting a deceleration of inflationary pressures in 2023 (in the face of high interest rates, the energy crisis in Europe and the slowdown in the world economy).