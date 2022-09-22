Corinthians and ex-midfielder Jorge Wagner duel in the Labor Court in what is already 18 years old

Corinthians will have to indemnify in the near future the former midfielder Jorge Wagner, in a process initiated in the Labor Court in 2004. The amount is not yet defined, since Corinthians’ lawyers and the ex-player’s lawyer disagree on the compensation amount.

The calculations of the former midfielder’s representative add up to R$ 566,380.49, while the calculations of the club’s lawyers reach R$ 165,733.92.

It is very likely that the magistrate of the 32nd Labor Court of São Paulo will request the presence of a judicial expert to redo all the calculations and define the amount of compensation to be approved later by the Justice.

understand the process

Jorge Wagner was a Corinthians player in 2003 and, at the time, signed a contract for eleven months (February to December 2003). Despite being an important part of the São Paulo title campaign that year, the midfielder ended up being released by the club after seven months. The former player’s salary at the time was R$ 42 thousand.

The Bahian sued the Labor Court the following year and, later, his request regarding the Arena Law was upheld.which is a percentage of the TV quotas that need to be passed on to the athletes.

At the time the midfielder played for Corinthians, the law said that athletes would be entitled to receive 20% of that revenue. The clubs, in turn, never accepted this percentage and transferred 5% – at the moment, with the law changed a few years ago, the transfer is even 5%.

The former player’s lawyer also asked for compensation for various consequences related to the value of the Arena Law, such as vacations, 13th salary, DSRs, FGTS, among others. All plus CLT interest and fines, in addition to legal fees.

At the time of the opening of the process, a value of R$ 50 thousand is attributed to the case. Almost 20 years later, with all the interest for the period, the value could be ten times greater if the calculations of Jorge Wagner’s lawyer are endorsed by the judicial expert.

Jorge Wagner played 31 times for Corinthians, scored six goals and, as mentioned above, won a title for the club: Paulistão 2003.

See more at: Former Corinthians players, Corinthians Processes and Corinthians Board.