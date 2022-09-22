Corinthians announces new partial of tickets sold for the final of the Brazilian Women’s Championship

Corinthians announced, on Wednesday night, a new update on the partial number of tickets sold for the return game of the Brazilian Women’s Championship final. The decision against Internacional will take place at 2 pm this Saturday, at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo.

Despite flaws and instability on the Corinthians purchase website, the club reported that 39,000 tickets were sold during the last three days. Therefore, the expectation is for another good audience and a new record in women’s football in Brazil.

“It’s going to be crowded! Corinthians reports that 39,000 tickets were sold for the final of the Brasileirão Feminino, Saturday, at 2 pm, at Neo Química Arena. There are still tickets in reserve status and can return to the sales systems in case of non-payment”, wrote the Parque São Jorge club on its social networks. – see the post below.

Throughout the week, it is worth mentioning, the fans took to social media to fill the Corinthians stadium in the championship decision. Fiel also created the “Invasão por Elas” movement, which has been receiving support from the club and from several athletes, such as Kerolin Nicoli, from the Brazilian National Team and North Carolina Courage.

With tickets still available, the sale to the general public costs between R$ 20.00 (North Engov and South Doril) and R$ 60.00 (West Lower Central Buscopan). Interested parties may purchase tickets through the website www.ingressoscorinthians.com.br.

In the last confrontation within their domains in the national competition, Corinthians had the presence of 13,314 fans in the stands of the stadium in Itaquera. The game marked a 2-1 victory over Palmeiras, in the semifinals of the national tournament.

