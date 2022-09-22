Corinthians defeated by Palmeiras in a match with an alternative team by Paulista

Corinthians met its third defeat at Paulista Feminino on Wednesday night. The alvinegra team received Palmeiras in Nogueirão and saw the opponents get the best by 2 to 0.

Palmeiras opened the scoring in the first half with an aerial ball. Corinthians even tried the answer, but could not swing the net. During the second half, Timão held the score for almost all 45 minutes, but could not avoid the second goal in the final stretch.

With this, Corinthians is even further away from the G4 of the competition, reaching three defeats and two victories in the tournament. Timão is stagnant with nine points and sees the rival go to 13.

Alvinegra schedule: now it’s for the cup! Corinthians returns to the field on Saturday, against Internacional, in a match that is worth the Brasileirão title. The ball rolls at Neo Química Arena at 2pm.

Escalation

Once again needing to send his team to the field before a final match of the Brazilian Championship, coach Arthur Elias chose to mix professional and base athletes in the starting lineup.

Thus, Timão went to the field with Paty, Paulinha, Mariza, Tarciane and Yasmim; Bell and Miracatu; Miriam, Julia Brito, Grazi and Juliete.

My Helm

The game

First time

The teams started the match studying hard and valuing possession. The first shot came after Palmeiras worked possession around the area and the shot was made from the edge of the area, but Paty made the low defense without difficulty. Corinthians gave the quick answer and, in a corner kick, Yasmim looked for Grazi in the area, but the goalkeeper removed the danger.

At seven minutes, Paty had to work on a dangerous shot. In a free kick, the ball went straight to the Corinthians goal and the archer made the defense, putting it in a corner. The penalty in the area found Poliana, who got rid of the marking, and got the header to the back of the net.

After the goal, Palmeiras started to have more possession and was looking for space to expand the score. Corinthians managed to escape the opposing pressure and went on the attack with Juliete, who crossed in the area. Julia Brito turned her head towards Grazi, but the defense got ahead and removed the danger.

With just over 20 minutes, Corinthians had a free kick and Yasmim put the ball in the area, but the goalkeeper kept it. Palmeiras tried to respond quickly, but the exchange of passes at the entrance of the area ended up being ruled out by Mariza.

Corinthians were in danger again with just over 30 minutes, when Miracatu exchanged passes with Miriã on the right and hit a cross, but Amanda made the save. After this untapped bid, Palmeiras had good chances in a row.

In the first of them, Andresinha kicked from the edge of the area, but sent it over the goal. In the next move, in a corner kick, Ary deflected it with his head and the ball passed the crossbar, but went out. Minutes later, Byanca Brasil blasted the Corinthian post in a free kick.

Corinthians then gave the answer in two other dangerous moves. The exchange of passes at the entrance of the area ended in Paulinha’s submission, which forced Amanda to defend well. In the corner kick, shirt 21 got the ball again and hit it crossed. The move counted with Grazi’s head deflection, who took danger, but went out through the baseline.

With no more chances of danger for either team, the match went to halftime with Palmeiras leading 1-0.

Second time

Corinthians returned to the second stage with two changes: Grazi and Yasmim left the game for Bianca Gomes and Gabi Medeiros.

The alvinegra team had the first good ball worked at five minutes, in a move built by the left. Miriã exchanged passes with Juliete and shirt 6 tried to cross, but got the ball wrong and sent it straight through the back line.

Two minutes later, it was Palmeiras’ turn to attack, but with danger. In a corner kick, Carolzinha deflected and the ball skimmed the post, but went out through the back line. The opposing team continued to press and Corinthians had to count on three good appearances by their defense duo to stop the alviverde arrivals.

Corinthians created another good chance by exchanging passes on the left. Medeiros received, got rid of the marking and activated Bianca, who invaded the area and crossed to Miriã. The Corinthian tried to make the submission with a cart, but collided with Amanda, who kept the ball. Elias changed the team again and put Mylena in Miriã’s place.

With about 25 minutes left, Paty had to work to avoid the second goal from Palmeiras. The corner kick caused a hit inside the area and Bianchi kicked for a good defense by the Corinthians goalkeeper. The ball was still alive in the area and the new shot required a defense in Paty’s corner.

Timão responded with a free kick and the ball raised in the area was deflected with a header by Bianca at the top, but the ball scraped the post and went out in a goal kick. Shortly after, the new change at Corinthians put Lívia in the place of Julia Brito.

With just over 35 minutes, the last Corinthians change promoted the entry of Cabral in place of Bianca Gomes. Soon after, Palmeiras had a corner kick and extended the score. Paty tried to deflect the ball high, caught it badly and sent it against his own goal.

Corinthians still had a good opportunity in the final minutes, when Mariza and Gabi Medeiros exchanged passes on the right, but the number 34 cross was well away from the defense. In extra time, Timão had a chance with Mylena, but the kick was blocked.

The alvinegra team still tried one last time, in a free kick. Mariza lifted the ball in the area and Juliete managed the deflection, but Amanda made the save. Thus, the game came to an end in a victory for the alviverde team.

See more at: Corinthians Feminino, Corinthians x Palmeiras, Drbi and Campeonato Paulista.