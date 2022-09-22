Corinthians has five players called up for the Women’s Seleo Brasleira; see full list

Coach Pia Sundhage summoned the Brazilian Women’s Team this Thursday, 22, for the October Fifa Date. The group called up will play games against Norway and Italy next month in Europe. Corinthians is the club that most ceded athletes in the entire call-up, with five players.

Brazil will face Norway at the Ullevaal Stadium, in Oslo, on October 7th. On the 10th, the Selection faces Italy, in Genoa. The Parque São Jorge club had the most athletes on the list, with five players: Leticia, Tarciane, Tamires, Adriana and Jaqueline.

One of the main news on the list also comes from Corinthians. There are three players who participated in the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup campaign in Costa Rica: Lauren, Tarciane and Yaya.

The finalists of the Women’s Brasileirão for Corinthians go to the Selection after Saturday’s decision. Corinthians disputes the Brazilian Cup against Internacional, in a duel that promises to break the attendance record in games between women’s football clubs in the country.

Call-up of the Women’s National Team

Leticia – Corinthians

Luciana – Railway

Rafaelle – Arsenal (ING)

Tainara – FC Bayern (ALE)

Kathellen – Real Madrid (ESP)

Tarciane – Corinthians

Tamires – Corinthians

Fernanda Palermo – Sao Paulo

Lauren – Madrid CFF (ESP)

Antonia – Levante (ESP)

Ary – Palmeiras

Millene – International

Ana Vitória – Benfica (POR)

Kerolin – North Carolina Courage (USA)

Yaya – Sao Paulo

Duda Francelino – Flamengo

Duda Sampaio – International

Adriana – Corinthians

Jaqueline – Corinthians

Ludmila – Atletico Madrid (ESP)

Geyse – Barcelona (ESP)

Bia Zaneratto – Palmeiras

Gabi Nunes – Madrid CFF (ESP)

Debinha – North Carolina Courage (USA)

