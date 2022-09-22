Corinthians has five players called up for the Women’s Seleo Brasleira; see full list

Coach Pia Sundhage summoned the Brazilian Women’s Team this Thursday, 22, for the October Fifa Date. The group called up will play games against Norway and Italy next month in Europe. Corinthians is the club that most ceded athletes in the entire call-up, with five players.
Brazil will face Norway at the Ullevaal Stadium, in Oslo, on October 7th. On the 10th, the Selection faces Italy, in Genoa. The Parque São Jorge club had the most athletes on the list, with five players: Leticia, Tarciane, Tamires, Adriana and Jaqueline.
One of the main news on the list also comes from Corinthians. There are three players who participated in the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup campaign in Costa Rica: Lauren, Tarciane and Yaya.
The finalists of the Women’s Brasileirão for Corinthians go to the Selection after Saturday’s decision. Corinthians disputes the Brazilian Cup against Internacional, in a duel that promises to break the attendance record in games between women’s football clubs in the country.
Call-up of the Women’s National Team
Leticia – Corinthians
Luciana – Railway
Rafaelle – Arsenal (ING)
Tainara – FC Bayern (ALE)
Kathellen – Real Madrid (ESP)
Tarciane – Corinthians
Tamires – Corinthians
Fernanda Palermo – Sao Paulo
Lauren – Madrid CFF (ESP)
Antonia – Levante (ESP)
Ary – Palmeiras
Millene – International
Ana Vitória – Benfica (POR)
Kerolin – North Carolina Courage (USA)
Yaya – Sao Paulo
Duda Francelino – Flamengo
Duda Sampaio – International
Adriana – Corinthians
Jaqueline – Corinthians
Ludmila – Atletico Madrid (ESP)
Geyse – Barcelona (ESP)
Bia Zaneratto – Palmeiras
Gabi Nunes – Madrid CFF (ESP)
Debinha – North Carolina Courage (USA)
