Corinthians knows the Women’s Libertadores table; see dates and times

Just over 24 hours after knowing who their opponents will be in the Women’s Libertadores, Corinthians had access to the competition’s game table. Timão will make its debut against Deportivo Cali, on the first day of competition.

Corinth’s debut match, against the Colombian team, takes place at 19:15 on October 13th. After that, Timão returns to the field on the 16th, when he faces Always Ready-BOL, at the same time.

Finally, the last alvinegra participation in the group stage will be against Olímpia-PAR, again at 19:15, on October 19th. The clashes, it is worth remembering, are carried out against opponents from the same group: the four teams belong to group A.

At the end of the three games played, the two best teams in each group advance to the next phase, which assumes the knockout system. In addition to Corinthians, Brazil is also represented in the tournament by Ferroviária, in group B, and Palmeiras, in group C.

The alvinegra team seeks its fourth cup in the competition, which is scheduled to end on October 28. Corinthians won the titles in 2017, 2019 and 2021.

