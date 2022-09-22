Corinthians loses to Grmio in Fazendinha and gets complicated in the Brazilian Under-17

Corinthians had, this Wednesday, a fundamental duel in the fight for a spot in the playoffs of the Brazilian Under-17 Championship. In dispute against Grêmio, in Fazendinha, the youth team of Timão lost 1-0.

With the defeat, Corinthians put itself in a delicate situation in the Brasileirão Sub-17. Now, the team led by Guilherme Dalla Déa needs to beat Chapecoense, count on Grêmio’s stumble against Athletico and, even so, take a five-goal difference.

Write it down, Faithful! Corinthians’ Under-17 team returns to the field next Saturday, for Paulistão in the category. The opponent of the time is Ibrachina, at Fazendinha, at 11 am.

The game

For the duel, coach Guilherme Dalla Déa had the reinforcements of Wesley and Breno Bidon, who spend most of their time integrated into the U-20 team. The Corinthians starting team had Felipe Longo; Victor Oliveira, William, Gustavo Henrique and Kaio; Gabriel Moscardo, Breno Bidon and Adrian; Guilherme Henrique, Wesley and Juninho.

First time

The first half was lacking in creativity on both sides. Coach Guilherme Dalla Déa gave up the 4-4-2 he usually uses in the team and adopted a 4-3-3, with Wesley and Guilherme Henrique open and Juninho as a reference striker.

The few dangerous plays came mostly from Grêmio’s side. The team from Rio Grande do Sul even hit Felipe Longo’s post in an aerial ball play and again made the goalkeeper work in a mano-to-mano play, in which the ball went out through the back line.

On the Timão side, the main lunges close to the opposing goal were under the responsibility of forward Wesley. However, Grêmio’s strong marking meant that Corinthians barely managed to trigger shirt 11 in one-on-one situations.

Thus, the first part of the match ended in a 0-0 draw.

Second time

Grêmio opened the scoring of the match around the 20th minute of the second half, putting themselves ahead on the scoreboard. The goal forced the Corinthians team to go out more for the game and seek the equalizer.

In addition to the goal suffered, Corinthians also had to deal with another bad news during the second half. Midfielder Breno Bidon felt pain and had to leave the pitch on a stretcher, replaced by midfielder Thomas Lisboa, who was sent off shortly thereafter.

Guilherme Dalla Déa also promoted the entries of Ruan and Léo Agostinho, to try to rebuild Corinthians’ offensive system. The coach’s ideas, however, were unable to overcome Grêmio’s 1-0 advantage.

