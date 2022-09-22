Court decides which health plan should be maintained during the notice period

The Rio Labor Court upheld the conviction that established that a hospital in the West Zone of Rio should restore the health plan of a former employee dismissed without just cause who had her benefit suspended before the end of the notice period. The company can still appeal the decision.

In the action, the woman says that she was fired without just cause in January of last year and, the next day, the health plan was already suspended. The former employee argued that the company, in addition to withdrawing the benefit, did not give her an option to continue being a beneficiary during the notice period.

The hospital claimed, in its defense, that the worker did not contribute to the maintenance of the health plan, being only a co-participant. Therefore, for the company, the right to choose to continue as a beneficiary was not guaranteed. The institution also argued that there was no evidence in the case file that, at the time of dismissal, the worker reported interest in maintaining the benefit.

In the first instance, Judge Christiane Zanin, of the 56th Labor Court in Rio, concluded that the suspension of the plan before the deadline for the notice period was illegal, and ordered the hospital to restore the benefit to the former employee and her son. . In addition to the resumption of the health plan for the 42 days referring to the period, the magistrate’s decision also determined that the company pay compensation for moral and material damages to the worker.

The hospital, however, appealed the sentence. In TRF1, the 10th Panel unanimously denied the appeal and maintained the conviction of the first instance. In his stump, the rapporteur, judge Marcelo Antero de Carvalho, stated that the restoration of the health plan must be maintained, since, according to the jurisprudence of the Superior Labor Court (TST), the period related to the indemnified prior notice is part of the contract of job.

“For this reason, the health plan granted by the employer must be maintained until its final term, as it is a pecuniary advantage arising from the labor pact, under the terms of precedent 371 of the TST”, concluded the rapporteur.