Covid: Brazil records 87 new deaths from the disease; average is on a downward trend for the 18th day | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Wednesday (21) 87 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 685,656 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 68 . Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was -18%indicating downtrend for the 18th day in a row.

Total deaths: 685,656

685,656 Death record in 24 hours: 87

87 Average deaths in the last 7 days: 68 (14-day variation: -18%)

68 (14-day variation: -18%) Total known confirmed cases: 34,651,742

34,651,742 Record of known confirmed cases within 24 hours: 7,335

7,335 Average new cases in the last 7 days: 7,011 (14-day variation: -15%)

1 of 4 Average deaths this Wednesday — Photo: Arte g1 Average deaths this Wednesday — Photo: Arte g1

In total, the country registered 7,335 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 34,651,742 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 7,011. The variation was -15% compared to two weeks ago.

At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on January 31 this year.

2 of 4 Average of known cases this Wednesday — Photo: Arte g1 Average of known cases this Wednesday — Photo: Arte g1

Acre, Alagoas, Amapá, Maranhão, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Paraíba, Piauí, Rondônia, Roraima, Sergipe and Tocantins did not record any death from the disease within 24 hours. Sergipe also had no record of a new known case in this interval.

On the rise (2 states): MA, SP

In stability (8 states and the DF): MT, AC, DF, TO, PB, RO, RS, MG, PR

Falling (14 states): AL, RR, PA, RN, CE, GO, BA, MS, AM, PE, PI, SE, SC, RJ

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

3 of 4 Highlights of the averages — Photo: Arte g1 Average highlights — Photo: Arte g1

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).