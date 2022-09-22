Cristiano is the favorite to take a spot at Fluminense’s left-back

In addition to the defensive sector, coach Fernando Diniz will have to change the left side. Caio Paulista, who plays the role in an improvised way, received one of the red cards in the classic against Flamengo. Thus, Cristiano is the favorite to assume the position for Fluminense’s match against Juventude, at 7 pm, on Wednesday (28), for the 28th round of the Brazilian Championship. It could be the player’s chance to show Tricolor’s investment in their football.

Even if still questioned by the crowd, Caio Paulista has been improvised on the left side. The number 70 shirt has already said that Diniz offers full support and support to help do the job. However, the player has irregular performances, which generates a certain amount of teasing. But with his expulsion, Cristiano appears as the main substitute, as Pineida barely came under the coach’s command.

With the Fluminense shirt, Cristiano played in 29 matches, with one goal scored and one assist. He wants to erase the underwhelming start that generated criticism from the tricolor crowd. In addition, the value of hiring the side also generated dissatisfaction. The tricolor board invested around R$ 9 million in the highlight of Sheriff-MOL in the Champions League. In a press conference, President Mário Bittencourt stated that the amount is in installments and will not compromise the finances.

In certain games that he entered managed to let out screams. Against Corinthians, the player showed greater intensity and supported the offensive sector. In addition, he made a good exchange of passes and finished in the goal. Against Palmeiras, Cristiano had good movement and entered the dynamics of the match well. He also entered against Flamengo, but he had little time on the field and was not evaluated.

In addition to the opportunity for Cristiano, Fluminense is also on the hunt for Palmeiras, even with nine points ahead of Tricolor. The team needs to take advantage of the fact that the jaconera team is not facing a good phase and continue in the fight for the Brasileirão cup. The squad will present itself again this Wednesday to start the preparation for the duel.