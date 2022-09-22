Cruzeiro fans jump turnstiles to watch the game against Vasco

photo: Reproduction / Supersports Fans caught jumping the turnstile to enter Mineiro

The game between Cruzeiro and Vasco, for Srie B, was another one with confusion in the entrance of fans in Mineiro. On Wednesday night, several people from Cruzeiro were caught jumping or going under turnstiles to access the stands of Gigante da Pampulha. The images were recorded by Superesportes – see below.

Cruzeiro fans party in Mineiro in front of Vasco The problems happened in the lower yellow sector, when the battery of an organized crowd arrived at the stadium. There was also an invasion in the upper yellow sector, even with inspection by members of the Blue Mafia. There were few police officers at the scene.

The invasion scenes in Mineiro were recorded in several games of Cruzeiro’s campaign in Serie B. In one of the most recent games, against Cricima, there was a lot of confusion. Many Cruzeiro residents jumped the fence and invaded the access area to the seats. The Military Police had to intervene using force.

Many fans left to access the stands at Mineiro close to the time of the match. Due to the long lines to enter the stadium through the Yellow Sector, hundreds of Cruzeiro residents forced and managed to tear down the bars of the fence.

To contain part of the invasion, the PM used tear gas and tried to block the advance of fans without tickets with clubs. Elderly people, children and women were also affected.

Diogenes Peterson, a 27-year-old from Cruzeiro, was one of the fans marked by the great disorganization seen at the entrance of Gigante da Pampulha. The bank manager fractured his jaw in two points when he was attacked by the Minas Gerais Military Police in Porto C, at the entrance to the Upper Yellow sector.

“As soon as I arrived at the stadium, I started talking to an acquaintance, who is security at Minas Arena, at the port next to where the organized ones invaded. He ran to try to close the gates, a professional friend of his was pushed by these ‘fans’. , and soon the police came. To get out of the confusion, I went to the side and when I was almost leaning against the fence, a group of four policemen passed”, says Diogenes to Superesportes.

“I had my hands up when I got pepper sprayed in the eye by one of the cops. I kept my hands up saying I was alone, but the other cop looked me in the face and slammed his truncheon right on the left side of the head. my face”, he adds.