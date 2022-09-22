Cruzeiro fans repeat provocation from Botafogo’s stands in 2021 to poke Vasco: ‘Arerê, will stay in Série B’

During the celebrations of access to the elite of Brazilian football, won on the night of this Wednesday (21/9) after three seasons, the fans of cruise repeated a scene many times carried out by the fans of the Botafogo at the end of 2021, when Glorioso was also celebrating its return to the first division.

Just like Botafogo, champion of the last edition of Serie BCruzeiro also thrashed the Vasco in the final stretch of the competition. Fogão applied 4-0 in the middle of São Januário last November and Raposa won 3-0 in the crowded Mineirão yesterday. In the stands, a cry similar to the one used by the alvinegros last year was chanted by the Cruzeirenses to provoke the Cruz-Maltinos, who are still fighting hard, but very alive, match by match, to also return to Serie A.

“Arerê, Vasco will stay in Serie B!” – shouted the Cruzeiro crowd.

“Hey, you there, Bota will go up, Bota will go up. Not Vasco!‘ – provoked Botafogo fans in 2021.

After 31 of the 38 rounds that will be played, Vasco occupies the fourth place in the classification table, the last one that accredits access, with 48 points and is followed very closely with London (5th), which has 45 points and one game down. The two teams will even face each other in “final mood” on the day September 29, next Thursday at 9:30 pmin São Januario.

