Cruzeiro vs Vasco LIVE (2-0) | 09/21/2022

22:2411 minutes ago

20′

Andrey hit from outside the area and sent it over the goal.

22:2312 minutes ago

19′

Double substitution at Vasco: Nenê and Léo Matos left for Gabriel Pec and Alex Teixeira.

22:1916 minutes ago

14′ CRUZEIRO GOAL

Wesley Gasolina found a beautiful pass through the middle for Bruno Rodrigues to start from the middle to the area alone, playing to the middle where Edu was alone to hit the back of the goal!

22:18 17 minutes ago

14′ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL DO CRUZEEEEEEEEIROOOOOOOO

EDU ENLARGES THE SCOREBOARD. HELLO SERIES A, IT’S TIME!

22:16 19 minutes ago

12′

Double substitution at Cruzeiro: Stênio and Lincoln left for Wesley Gasolina and Daniel Júnior.

22:03 32 minutes ago

ROLL THE BALL

Edu makes the first touch on the ball and it’s rolling into the second leg of the match!

22:00 36 minutes ago

Teams on the field!

The players appear on the lawn to start the second half of the match. In Vasco left Raniel and Paulo Victor for the entrance of Figueiredo and Edimar.

21:48 an hour ago

END OF FIRST TIME

With a goal from Filipe Machado, Cruzeiro will beat Vasco, taking the three points home and guaranteeing his spot in the 2023 Series A!

21:46 an hour ago

46′

Yellow for Stênio, for a foul in the attacking field.

21:45 an hour ago

45′

We will have two more minutes of added time in the first half.

21:43 an hour ago

43′

Bruno Rodrigues tried the kick one more time, but this one stayed in the wall. Zé Ivaldo hit the rebound and sent it over the goal.

21:43 an hour ago

42′

Bruno Rodrigues, at the entrance of the area, on the left, was knocked down when trying a hat and won a very dangerous foul to hit the goal.

21:41 an hour ago

39′ IN DASH

Bruno Rodrigues hit the free-kick hard and stamped the crossbar! Filipe Machado headed the rebound, but the defense took it away!

21:39 an hour ago

38′

Now at the entrance of the area Filipe Machado was pushed from the back and won another foul that could lead to danger.

21:38 an hour ago

37′

Edu hit hard from outside the area and sent it over the goal.

21:37 an hour ago

37′

Foul raised in the area and the defense took it away. Cruise rebound.

21:36 an hour ago

36′

Zé Ivaldo, on the right, was brought down by Paulo Victor, earning a foul that could lead to danger and the yellow card for the Vasco side.

21:33 an hour ago

32′

Nenê took the corner and the defense took it from there. Vasco rebound.

21:32 an hour ago

32′

Raniel went down the left and got a corner. Baby on the ball.

21:27 an hour ago

25′

On the left, the cross came out and now Cruzeiro has a corner, beaten by Filipe Machado and taken away by the defense.

21:26 an hour ago

24′ CRUZEIRO GOAL

Filipe Machado disarmed Eguinaldo and hit hard from outside the area, with the ball deflecting in Boza, going to the middle of the goal, where the goalkeeper was already falling to the right corner!

21:25 an hour ago

24′ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL DO CRUZEEEEIROOOOOOOOOO

FILIPE MACHADO IN THE KICK FROM OUTSIDE THE AREA!

21:23 an hour ago

23′

Eguinaldo tried to finish, was blocked and, on the rebound, tried to dribble the goalkeeper, but sent it straight to the bottom line, in a goal kick.

21:18 an hour ago

18′

Neto Moura injured his ankle – apparently – and tried to stay on the field, but he couldn’t and was substituted, with Willian Oliveira coming on in his place.

21:10 an hour ago

9′

Corner beaten and away by the Cruzeiro defense, which maintains possession.

21:10 an hour ago

9′

On the right, Vasco wins another corner, the fourth in the match for the visitors.

21:07 an hour ago

6′

Filipe Machado took the corner and there was a lack of attack by Lincoln.

21:06 an hour ago

5′

Zé Ivaldo tried the shot and the defense swerved to a corner on the left.

21:02 2 hours ago

two’

A very closed corner shot and straight out, into a goal kick.

21:02 2 hours ago

1′ RAFAEL

Nenê hit the corner and Rafael punched over the goal, avoiding the Olympic goal!

21:01 2 hours ago

1′

On the left, Vasco already had the first corner of the match, which was far away and turned into another corner on the right.

21:00 2 hours ago

ROLL THE BALL

Raniel makes the first touch on the ball and it rolls into the first leg of the match!

21:00 2 hours ago

One minute of silence

Now we respect a minute of silence in honor of the victims of Covid-19 in Brazil.

20:552 hours ago

National anthem

Now the Brazilian national anthem is played before the match starts.

20:552 hours ago

Teams on the field!

Cruzeiro and Vasco players go up to the Mineirão lawn to start the match!

20:462 hours ago

31st round – part 2

On Friday (23), Náutico welcomes Sampaio Corrêa at 7 pm and at 9:30 pm Londrina faces Ponte Preta. On Saturday (24), at 11 am, Ituano faces Brusque and at 6:15 pm Bahia receives Operário. On Sunday (25), at 6:30 pm, Criciúma plays against Chapecoense and on Monday (26) CSA closes the round facing Tombense.

20:452 hours ago

31st round – part 1

20:312 hours ago

Flirting with danger…

For Vasco it is also a very important game. Cruzmaltino wants to return to the first division, which they last played in 2020, when they were relegated with 41 points, in 17th position, being tied with Fortaleza, but falling by -19 goals, against -10 of the team Ceará Today’s game is important because Vasco has 48 points and is in fourth position, three above Londrina, who plays on Friday (23) receiving Ponte Preta and being able to touch Vasco to, in the next round, visit Cruzmaltino, with the fourth position at stake.

20:312 hours ago

Hello Serie A, someone is about to come back!

20:262 hours ago

Heating

Players appear on the pitch to begin warm-up work.

20:162 hours ago

Vasco climbed!

20:11 2 hours ago

Climbing Cruise!

20:06 2 hours ago

Goodnight!

Now we start broadcasting the match between Cruzeiro and Vasco. Today Raposa can finally guarantee its return to the first division of the Brazilian Championship!

20:01 3 hours ago

When is the Cruzeiro vs Vasco game and how to follow LIVE?

19:563 hours ago

How and where to watch Cruzeiro vs Vasco live

In addition to real time here at VAVEL Brasil, the match between Cruzeiro vs Vasco live will be broadcast on SporTV and Premiere.

19:513 hours ago

Vasco’s probable lineup

Thiago Rodrigues; Leo Matos, Danilo Boza, Anderson Conceição and Paulo Victor; Yuri Lara, Andrey Santos, Nenê and Marlon Gomes; Eguinaldo and Raniel.

19:413 hours ago

Cruzmaltina situation

19:363 hours ago

Cruise lineup likely

Rafael Cabral; Zé Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Zé Ivaldo; Filipe Machado, Neto Moura, Geovane Jesus (Wesley Gasolina), Bruno Rodrigues, Luvannor (Marquinhos Cipriano) and Daniel Jr.; Ed.

19:263 hours ago

celestial situation

19:21 3 hours ago

hill giant

19:11 3 hours ago

Access voucher

19:06 3 hours ago

Welcome!

