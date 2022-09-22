Cruzeiro vs Vasco LIVE (2-0) | 09/21/2022

Andrey hit from outside the area and sent it over the goal.

Double substitution at Vasco: Nenê and Léo Matos left for Gabriel Pec and Alex Teixeira.

Wesley Gasolina found a beautiful pass through the middle for Bruno Rodrigues to start from the middle to the area alone, playing to the middle where Edu was alone to hit the back of the goal!

EDU ENLARGES THE SCOREBOARD. HELLO SERIES A, IT’S TIME!

Double substitution at Cruzeiro: Stênio and Lincoln left for Wesley Gasolina and Daniel Júnior.

Edu makes the first touch on the ball and it’s rolling into the second leg of the match!

The players appear on the lawn to start the second half of the match. In Vasco left Raniel and Paulo Victor for the entrance of Figueiredo and Edimar.

With a goal from Filipe Machado, Cruzeiro will beat Vasco, taking the three points home and guaranteeing his spot in the 2023 Series A!

Yellow for Stênio, for a foul in the attacking field.

We will have two more minutes of added time in the first half.

Bruno Rodrigues tried the kick one more time, but this one stayed in the wall. Zé Ivaldo hit the rebound and sent it over the goal.

Bruno Rodrigues, at the entrance of the area, on the left, was knocked down when trying a hat and won a very dangerous foul to hit the goal.

Bruno Rodrigues hit the free-kick hard and stamped the crossbar! Filipe Machado headed the rebound, but the defense took it away!

Now at the entrance of the area Filipe Machado was pushed from the back and won another foul that could lead to danger.

Edu hit hard from outside the area and sent it over the goal.

Foul raised in the area and the defense took it away. Cruise rebound.

Zé Ivaldo, on the right, was brought down by Paulo Victor, earning a foul that could lead to danger and the yellow card for the Vasco side.

Nenê took the corner and the defense took it from there. Vasco rebound.

Raniel went down the left and got a corner. Baby on the ball.

On the left, the cross came out and now Cruzeiro has a corner, beaten by Filipe Machado and taken away by the defense.

Filipe Machado disarmed Eguinaldo and hit hard from outside the area, with the ball deflecting in Boza, going to the middle of the goal, where the goalkeeper was already falling to the right corner!

FILIPE MACHADO IN THE KICK FROM OUTSIDE THE AREA!

Eguinaldo tried to finish, was blocked and, on the rebound, tried to dribble the goalkeeper, but sent it straight to the bottom line, in a goal kick.

Neto Moura injured his ankle – apparently – and tried to stay on the field, but he couldn’t and was substituted, with Willian Oliveira coming on in his place.

Corner beaten and away by the Cruzeiro defense, which maintains possession.

On the right, Vasco wins another corner, the fourth in the match for the visitors.

Filipe Machado took the corner and there was a lack of attack by Lincoln.

Zé Ivaldo tried the shot and the defense swerved to a corner on the left.

A very closed corner shot and straight out, into a goal kick.

Nenê hit the corner and Rafael punched over the goal, avoiding the Olympic goal!

On the left, Vasco already had the first corner of the match, which was far away and turned into another corner on the right.

Raniel makes the first touch on the ball and it rolls into the first leg of the match!

Now we respect a minute of silence in honor of the victims of Covid-19 in Brazil.

Now the Brazilian national anthem is played before the match starts.

Cruzeiro and Vasco players go up to the Mineirão lawn to start the match!

For Vasco it is also a very important game. Cruzmaltino wants to return to the first division, which they last played in 2020, when they were relegated with 41 points, in 17th position, being tied with Fortaleza, but falling by -19 goals, against -10 of the team Ceará Today’s game is important because Vasco has 48 points and is in fourth position, three above Londrina, who plays on Friday (23) receiving Ponte Preta and being able to touch Vasco to, in the next round, visit Cruzmaltino, with the fourth position at stake.

Players appear on the pitch to begin warm-up work.

Now we start broadcasting the match between Cruzeiro and Vasco. Today Raposa can finally guarantee its return to the first division of the Brazilian Championship!

Thiago Rodrigues; Leo Matos, Danilo Boza, Anderson Conceição and Paulo Victor; Yuri Lara, Andrey Santos, Nenê and Marlon Gomes; Eguinaldo and Raniel.