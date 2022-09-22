Cruzeiro vs Vasco: Ronaldo has a box isolated by bars and fences in Mineirão | cruise

After cases of confusion in the area close to Ronaldo’s box in Cruzeiro games, the club manager will have a totally isolated and covered entrance for the game against Vasco, to avoid contact with fans. Five cabins, including Ronaldo’s, were isolated with blue fences.
Ronaldo’s cabins are isolated by bars and fences in Mineirão
Only fans with box tickets have access to the area. No other fans or journalists will be allowed, like the last times Ronaldo was at Mineirão. The first was against Sport, in June. Several fans stayed at the door of the box waiting for the exit in search of autographs and photos.. There was an uproar with security.
Confusion between fans and guards also happened the last time Ronaldo was at Mineirão, against Criciúma. Some cursed the Cruzeiro manager.
Ronaldo’s cabin, manager of Cruzeiro, in Mineirão is isolated by bars and siding — Photo: Laura Rezende / TV Globo
On-site security sealed off the entire perimeter, in addition to the fences with cloth. There is an elevator to access the area, about 200 meters away.
The Cruzeiro manager arrived in Belo Horizonte this Tuesday, visited the delegation in training at Toca da Raposa and guaranteed his presence in the “final” against Vasco.
He promised a surprise to the public present at Mineirão. In addition to the mosaic in the stands prepared by the fans, Ronaldo said he will present something new to Cruzeiro fans, without giving further details.
