Cryptos Today: Ethereum Extends Losses and Devalues ​​20% One Week After Merge; investors already target next update

The first week of Ethereum (ETH) operation in the new greener system remains delicate for the network’s native cryptocurrency, which extends the losses seen in recent days and goes to $1,291 at 7 am this Thursday (22), in down 3.6% in the last 24 hours. As a result, the digital asset has already lost more than 20% compared to the price of US$ 1,630 at which it was traded on the eve of the migration known as Merge.

The devaluation of the ETH intensified yesterday afternoon shortly after the Federal Reserve (Fed) announced that the US interest rate will undergo a third hike of 75 basis points, in yet another effort to contain inflation. Faced with the new rise, cryptos went through strong volatility that preceded a sharp drop, including Bitcoin (BTC).

The most valuable digital currency in the world, however, is more resilient and sustains the level of US$ 19,000 after having retreated to close to US$ 18,000 yesterday – compared to the same time yesterday, it has a slight increase of 0.9% .

Although the 0.75 percentage point increase was what was already widely expected by the market, the Fed reinforced that it may continue to raise interest rates more emphatically to fight inflation, which led to greater concern in the market. Cryptocurrencies follow the movement of stock exchanges, which also fell, but rose again as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell spoke.

Ethereum’s weaker performance continues to reflect the dismantling of positions created weeks before the upgrade by investors looking to receive free cryptocurrencies that would emerge from the event – ​​miners dissatisfied with the move created a new network that distributed crypto for free.

However, analysts point out that ETH weakness would also be linked to the prospect of further declines in the medium term. The reason is an update prepared by network developers to enable the withdrawal of units of the digital asset that have been locked for almost two years, since December 2020.

Called “Shanghai”, the update, which does not yet have a date to happen, raises the fear that around 13 million ETH, valued at around US$ 16.7 billion, will be released and run the risk of being dumped into the country. Marketplace.

Even so, the distance of the cryptocurrency from its lows of the year (below US$ 1,000), remains much greater than in the case of Bitcoin (about US$ 17,500), in a movement that would be a symptom of a long-term bet on the greater acceptance of Ethereum among institutional investors.

“The merger could be more of a long-term move on price as the upgrade is likely to attract more institutions, which could benefit the dollar price of ETH in the long run,” said Austin Kimm, director of strategy at Choise. “Ethereum is still the largest of all blockchains, with approximately half of all tokens being created from it and using the network.”

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 19,164.89 +0.9% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 1,291.51 -3.60% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 268.59 +0.50% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.425258 +4.80% Cardano (ADA) US$ 0.452681 +0.40%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Decred (DCR) $27.89 +17.30 Celsius Network (CEL) $1.68 +16.30% Algorand (SOMETHING) US$ 0.358073 +11.80% Chile (CHZ) US$ 0.247673 +9.80% Uniswap (UNI) $5.80 +7.60%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:



cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours EOS (EOS) $1.23 -5.10% Tokenize Xchange (TKX) $5.95 -4.60% Amp (AMP) US$ 0.00500223 -4.20% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 1,291.51 -3.60% Lido Staked Ether (STETH) US$ 1,280.93 -3.60%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 17.27 -0.8% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 23.06 -1.83% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 20.35 -1.92% Hashdex DeFi (DEFI11) BRL 19.65 +3.04% Hashdex Smart Contract Platform FI (WEB311) BRL 19.50 +5.05% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 6.21 -0.79% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 4.98 -2.35% QR DeFi (QDFI11) BRL 3.63 +3.71% Crypto20 EMPCI (CRPT11) BRL 5.23 +0.57% Invest NFTSCI (NFTS11) BRL 26.51 +1.33%

See the main news from the crypto market this Thursday (22):

Binance Announces Board Members It Has Meirelles

Crypto exchange Binance announced this Thursday morning (22) the composition of its global board, which until then already had among its members the former president of the Central Bank and ex-Minister of Finance Henrique Meirelles.

The group will be chaired by former US Senator and Ambassador to China Max Baucus.

In a note, Binance explains that the council’s aim is to guide the company “on some of the most complex regulatory, political and social issues facing the cryptocurrency industry as a whole.”

Other members include Ibukun Awosika (Nigeria), HyungRin Bang (Korea) Bruno Bezard (France), Leslie Maasdorp (South Africa), Adalberto Palma (Mexico), David Plouffe (USA), Christin Schäfer (Germany), Lord Vaizey (Kingdom) United Kingdom), and David Wright (Europe).

El Salvador buys back $565 million in bonds

El Salvador’s government has repurchased some of its sovereign bonds due in 2023 and 2025, totaling $565 million, President Nayib Bukele said on Wednesday.

According to official information, El Salvador bought 54% of the bonds due in 2025 for a total of US$432 million. In the 22.4% of the bonds maturing in 2023, it paid US$ 133 million.

Bukele said El Salvador will launch a new offer for the remaining 2023 and 2025 bonds in eight weeks.

As with the last repurchase, it will be made “at market prices”. According to him, the initial buybacks contributed to savings of more than US$ 275 million for the country.

Helium approves migration to Solana network

Members of the Helium community, focused on creating a decentralized Internet network, voted in favor of migrating the project to the Solana network (SOL).

The proposal needed a two-thirds vote in favor to pass. At the end of the process, the change was accepted by 81% of the votes coming from HNT token holders, who were entitled to participate.

“Solana has a proven track record of driving some of the most important decentralized initiatives in the world and they were an obvious choice for us to partner with,” said Scott Sigel, COO of Helium Foundation, in a statement.

“The move to the Solana blockchain allows us to focus our efforts on scaling the network rather than managing the blockchain itself,” he said.

